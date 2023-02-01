Amazon One: Palm-Based Payment Method

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by aboutamazon

Amazon introduced palm based device called Amazon One using which with just a wave of your palm you can enter a building, prove your identity, and pay for purchases at stores.

The device works by recording a user's palm "signature". Then consumers can connect their credit card number or membership number which is stored in a "highly secured area" in the cloud where Amazon will create a palm signature.

It helps in simplifying consumer experiences and creates new possibilities for faster payments, especially for busy stores.

How does it work?

Amazon One's customized hardware captures the micro features of your palm – both surface-area details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns and creates a unique palm signature.

Every person got a unique palm that has micro distinct features on the lower surface. Those features are not discernible to our eyes or our phone camera. No two palms are alike and the features of our palms hardly change over time, making them unique to us.

Amazon said it chose to use palms as biometric authenticators as they require an "intentional gesture" to trigger. Additionally, palm recognition offers more privacy than facial recognition, as identities can't be ascertained just based on a handprint.

How To Signup For Amazon Pay?

It does not take more than a minute to sign up at these Amazon Go stores using an Amazon One device. The first step is to insert your credit card. Next, hold your palm over the device and follow the steps to link that card with the unique palm signature being built for you by Amazon's computer vision technology in real-time.

There is an option to get signatures made of either one palm or both palms. And that will finish the sign-up process. Once you have signed up, the next time you visit Amazon Go stores, just wave your palm for a second or so and you will get clearance to enter. This makes the process faster than any other conventional way.

What Are The Benefits Of Using Amazon One?

Boarding passes at airports once put over the scanner, open the entrance for you. Your metro card once touched for a second, gives you a green light. Because those places are the most crowded and saving 5-10 seconds at every scan becomes precious. Imagine the same thing happening in your daily life.

Amazon One is a convenient, contactless way for people to use their palms to make everyday activities. It gives more privacy to the user as palm signatures cannot reveal your identity unlike facial signatures.

It is much faster than payments which are done via scanning the QR code or with a credit/debit card.