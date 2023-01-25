Mass Shootings In US: 40 Cases And 70 Deaths In Just 25 Days

“Daily mass killings are a uniquely American problem because in America every halfwit can get his hands on a gun. Do you know what angry halfwits do in other countries? They throw potatoes.”

― Oliver Markus Malloy, Inside The Mind of an Introvert.

Photo by Chip Vincent on Unsplash

A sequence of shooting all around the USA has resulted in the death of more than 70 people till Jan 25. It imposes a great risk to the common people of such a powerful country.

Young entrepreneurs worldwide see the USA as a land of opportunity that can give wings to their bright ideas. But such frequent incidents of shootings create confusion in their mind as well.

What are the root cause of such incidents and why such incidents are on the raise? Is it because of racism, movies showing urban gang violence, relaxed law, and order, or the mental health of the people?

Photo by Heather Mount on Unsplash

Well, it is not the first time. Figures of the last year are scary too. The country experienced 648 mass shootings and 44,000 gun-related deaths last year, illustrating the severity of the issue with guns, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, news coverage, and other public sources, has recorded a total of 40 cases of confirmed shooting this year so far which has resulted in the death of 70 people.

The latest in the list is a mass shooting at Half Moon Bay where the shooter, 67, killed 7 people at two different locations in a suspected targeted attack. Just a few days back shooter fired indiscriminately at the people celebrating the Lunar New Year festival and later shot himself. Now the Police are trying to figure out the cause but non of the victims were known to the shooter.

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

In both cases, the accused were in possession of automatic to semi-automatic arms. Guns are deeply ingrained in American society and the nation’s political debates.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives Americans the right to bear arms, and about a third of U.S. adults say they personally own a gun. At the same time, President Joe Biden and other policymakers earlier this year proposed new restrictions on firearm access in an effort to address gun violence ranging from rising murder rates in some major cities to mass shootings.

More Guns, More Deaths. There are about 393 million privately owned firearms in the US, according to an estimate by the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey. That’s 120 guns for every 100. While the exact number of civilian-owned firearms is difficult to calculate due to a variety of factors but no other nation worldwide stands close to this figure. And still, many times accused are found in possession of unauthorized weapons.