Mass Shootings In US: 40 Cases And 70 Deaths In Just 25 Days

Daily Digest

“Daily mass killings are a uniquely American problem because in America every halfwit can get his hands on a gun. Do you know what angry halfwits do in other countries? They throw potatoes.”
Oliver Markus Malloy, Inside The Mind of an Introvert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472DUp_0kQuUGFx00
Photo byChip VincentonUnsplash

A sequence of shooting all around the USA has resulted in the death of more than 70 people till Jan 25. It imposes a great risk to the common people of such a powerful country.

Young entrepreneurs worldwide see the USA as a land of opportunity that can give wings to their bright ideas. But such frequent incidents of shootings create confusion in their mind as well.

What are the root cause of such incidents and why such incidents are on the raise? Is it because of racism, movies showing urban gang violence, relaxed law, and order, or the mental health of the people?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjlRk_0kQuUGFx00
Photo byHeather MountonUnsplash

Well, it is not the first time. Figures of the last year are scary too. The country experienced 648 mass shootings and 44,000 gun-related deaths last year, illustrating the severity of the issue with guns, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, news coverage, and other public sources, has recorded a total of 40 cases of confirmed shooting this year so far which has resulted in the death of 70 people.

The latest in the list is a mass shooting at Half Moon Bay where the shooter, 67, killed 7 people at two different locations in a suspected targeted attack. Just a few days back shooter fired indiscriminately at the people celebrating the Lunar New Year festival and later shot himself. Now the Police are trying to figure out the cause but non of the victims were known to the shooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZLSS_0kQuUGFx00
Photo bySasun BughdaryanonUnsplash

In both cases, the accused were in possession of automatic to semi-automatic arms. Guns are deeply ingrained in American society and the nation’s political debates.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives Americans the right to bear arms, and about a third of U.S. adults say they personally own a gun. At the same time, President Joe Biden and other policymakers earlier this year proposed new restrictions on firearm access in an effort to address gun violence ranging from rising murder rates in some major cities to mass shootings.

More Guns, More Deaths. There are about 393 million privately owned firearms in the US, according to an estimate by the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey. That’s 120 guns for every 100. While the exact number of civilian-owned firearms is difficult to calculate due to a variety of factors but no other nation worldwide stands close to this figure. And still, many times accused are found in possession of unauthorized weapons.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# guns# usa# news# law

Comments / 11

Published by

Everyday News.

N/A
309 followers

More from Daily Digest

Memphis, TN

5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre Nichols

Five former police officers of the Memphis police department are charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Tyre Nichols. Earlier all 5 of them were fired following the death of the victim in police custody. They were accused of aggravated assault, kidnapping, misconduct, and beating Nicols to death.

Read full story
2 comments

Citadel's $16 Billion Profit, Kim Kardashian Trolled Justin Bieber Sells Songs Right In $200m, & More

Ken Griffin's Citadel Earned Record $16 Billion Profit In 2022. Ken Griffin’s Citadel turns out to be the winner of 2022 amongst hedge funds after a huge $16bn profit, after deducting fees, for its investors. It is the largest annual profit made ever by a hedge fund manager.

Read full story

Microsoft Corp. To Invest $10 Billion In OpenAI

Microsoft in its blog 'Microsoft and OpenAI extend partnership' confirmed a long-time partnership with OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company. OpenAI is the creator of the ChatGPT platform which is making headlines in recent times.

Read full story
Torrance, CA

California Mass Shooting: Suspect Found Dead In His Van

The shooter was identified as Huu Can Tran, 72 years old. He reportedly shot and killed himself in Torrance, around 30 Min away from Monterey Park, in a white cargo van. The van matching to the same van that the police were searching for. Police suspect that the man has operated single-handedly.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.

Read full story
7 comments

Dr. Buzz Aldrin Gets Married On 93rd Birthday

Dr. Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the 4th time as he took to Twitter to share pictures of himself and his wife Dr. Anca Faur, 63. The former US astronaut and fighter pilot got married on his 93rd birthday. He was the second person after Neil Armstrong to step on the Moon on the 1969 Apollo 11.

Read full story
10 comments

US Under $31.4 Trillion Debt, Netflix's Private Jet Offer, Genesis Files For Bankruptcy, & More

On Thursday, the US government reached its debt limit of $31.4 trillion forcing the treasury department to take last min evasive actions to keep paying bills raising the risk of a possible default on the US government. The Debt Limit is the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow through the U.S. Treasury in order to pay its legal financial obligations.

Read full story
1 comments

Wisdom With Love

Today we’re going to be chatting about something we’ll all encounter at some point in our lives — better or for worse — and that’s romantic love. It’s impossible to go through life without this concept, either in theory or in practice.

Read full story
3 comments

Meta's Mega Algorithm Change, Musk's Twitter Bird Auctioned, Avatar 2 Earnings $1.93B, & More

Meta's Plans Mega Algorithm Change For Facebook And Instagram. Removal of two Instagram posts of transgender and non-binary people showing nipples along with a long-lasting campaign 'free the nipples' forced Meta to change its nudity policy and thus lifting the ban on breast images.

Read full story
California State

6 Killed In California's Gang War, Microsoft Firing 10,000, Apple's Latest Launch, & More

California's Gang War Killed 6 Including 16 Year Old Mother. On 17th Jan,6 people of a family were killed in a targeted attack. Victims include an old woman who was shot while being asleep and a 16-year-old mother of a 10-month-old baby who was shot in the head. Bodies of both, a teenage mother and her son, were found outside the home while the baby was still in her arms.

Read full story

The World's Self-Made Billionaires Of 2022: Under Age 30

Residence: Pedro Franceschi is a software engineer and Henrique Dubugras is a programming enthusiast who basically belongs to Brazil. Both later moved to the USA. Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras founded Brex which offers business credit cards and Cash Management Accounts to technology companies. Earlier both co-founded fintech Pagar.me in Brazil in 2013 and later sold it before moving to California.

Read full story
California State

19 People Killed In California, TikTok Use Restricted, Bitcoin Is Back, & More

California has been hit by devastating storms followed by more rain and snow which so far has resulted in at least 19 weather-related deaths. The weather forecast says it should improve this week, though many areas are currently at risk of floods and landslides.

Read full story
11 comments

Shakira's Hit Song Mocking Her Ex, Ivana Trump Left $34M Behind, DJ Stephen's Suicide Note Revealed, & More

Shakira Shocked Over Success Of New Song Mocking Her Ex Gerard Pique. Shakira is in shock over the success of her new single in which she takes aim at her Ex Gerard with whom she announced her split in June after 11 years together.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & More

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Friend's Birthday Party. The 27 year old model stepped out braless for Lori Harvey's 26th birthday party in Los Angeles. She sported strappy black heels and carried a black clutch.

Read full story
38 comments

Elon Musk Facing Protest, Kanye West Re-married, Air Crash Killed 40, & More

Reuters and other outlets have reported that hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at showrooms and delivery centers in Shanghai on Saturday to express their anger over major price drops to the Model 3 and Model Y.

Read full story

1300+ Flights Cancelled, 10k+ Delayed In Single Day In USA

Every time you enter an airport, you wish to reach your destination in time. What your reaction would be if you get to know your flight got cancelled? What if you find out that it is not only you, but you are accompanied by million others. Thats what exactly happened on Wednesday throughout USA.

Read full story
4 comments

Elon Musk Becomes The First Person Ever To Lose $200 Billion

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire index, In a duration of an year, he lost $133 Billion — an average of more than $400 Million each and every day. Now, the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner has become first person in history to lose US$ 200 Billion off his total net worth.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy