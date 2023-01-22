10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.

Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people had attended the festival which involves family gatherings and crowds visiting temples.

The shooter had also entered a Chinese seafood barbecue restaurant Clam House owned by Seung Won Choi. In a statement, Seung Won Choi said that three people entered his restaurant and asked him to lock the door. They had multiple rounds of bullets and they entered the place to reload the weapon.

Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunar calendar year, whose months are moon cycles. The event is celebrated by numerous cultures in different ways and on different dates. It is considered the most important annual holiday in China, with each year named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, with this year being the Year of the Rabbit.

The intention of firing and whether it was a targeted attack is not known. Victims were rushed to the nearby local hospitals with some victims in critical condition, as per the report. There is no information on the suspected gunman.

Police have responded to a call of gunshots being heard in the area. When police arrived on the scene they found people poring out the location screaming. Further details on the incident are awaited.

