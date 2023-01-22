Dr. Buzz Aldrin Gets Married On 93rd Birthday

Dr. Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the 4th time as he took to Twitter to share pictures of himself and his wife Dr. Anca Faur, 63. The former US astronaut and fighter pilot got married on his 93rd birthday. He was the second person after Neil Armstrong to step on the Moon on the 1969 Apollo 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzrD5_0kNBcVJu00
Picture from Dr. Buzz Aldrin's TwitterPhoto byDr. Buzz's Twitter

His tweet says "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation. I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot".

In the photo shared on Twitter, Dr. Aldrin was seen wearing a black suit which had Air Force badge and medal while Dr. Faur was dressed in a white sparkly gown. The ceremony took place privately in Los Angeles.

Dr. Buzz Aldrin took retirement from NASA in 1971 and thereafter from Air Force in 1972. His current wedding is making headlines because of his own age which is 93 and the age difference with his partner who is 63. His Twitter post went viral immediately after it was posted and received 24.8 million views so far.

Born on May 14, 1959, Dr. Anca Faur currently working as Executive Vice President at Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC since 2019. Her qualification includes a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Catalysis at the University of Pittsburgh from 1992 to 1996 as mentioned on her Linkedin profile. She is also an active member on Instagram with 1,145 followers which shows several posts with Aldrin but no marriage-related posts yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyLot_0kNBcVJu00
Picture from Instagram account of Dr. Anca Faur.Photo byDr. Anca Faur

