US Under $31.4 Trillion Debt, Netflix's Private Jet Offer, Genesis Files For Bankruptcy, & More

Daily Digest

US Government Reaches Debt Limit

On Thursday, the US government reached its debt limit of $31.4 trillion forcing the treasury department to take last min evasive actions to keep paying bills raising the risk of a possible default on the US government. The Debt Limit is the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow through the U.S. Treasury in order to pay its legal financial obligations.

Treasury secretary Janet L. Yellen in a letter to the Republican House Speaker said that she can stretch out the government's limit to keep paying the nation's debt till 5th of June.

However, House Speaker McCarthy said "Nobody wants to put the nation at risk of the debt ceiling at last minute" and insisted Democrats to exercise caution and cut spending.

Netflix Offers $385,000 To Flight Attendant For Its Private Jet

With most tech giants are busy laying off their employees, Netflix is offering upto $385,000 for the post of a flight attendant for its super-midsize private jet.

For this role, Netflix wants a person with self-motivation who can operate with little direction and has the outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for their passengers. 

The chosen flight attendant will be paid in the market range of $60,000 - $385,000. This market range is based on total compensation determined by market indicators and background, skills, and experience.

After FTX, Genesis Filed For Bankruptcy

Genesis trading platform is the latest in the list who has filed for bankruptcy. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Genesis and Gemini cryptocurrency of unregistered offer and sale of securities.

Genesis sometimes offered unsecured loans to its clients, which used the borrowed money as a way to raise capital during the crypto bull market without having to sell their holdings. As the market was in free fall last year, Genesis had nothing to collect. It was followed by Genesis holding its clients from withdrawing money since November.

Saudi Arabia All Set To Amend Marriage Law For Ronaldo

The country's law didn't allow unmarried partners to live together in the country. However, the Portuguese striker who recently became a member of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, after his exit from Premier League club Manchester United, is currently living with female partner Georgina Rodriguez, without a legal marriage. 

Reportedly, country is all set to change country's law to allow Ronaldo live with his partner.

