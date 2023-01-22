Meta's Mega Algorithm Change, Musk's Twitter Bird Auctioned, Avatar 2 Earnings $1.93B, & More

Meta's Plans Mega Algorithm Change For Facebook And Instagram

Removal of two Instagram posts of transgender and non-binary people showing nipples along with a long-lasting campaign 'free the nipples' forced Meta to change its nudity policy and thus lifting the ban on breast images.

Reportedly, Meta's platform didn't allow nipples image if the algorithm shows the person is female. This decision will allow non-binary users to post pictures of bare chests while for females, who are actually born female, the nudity algorithm will still ban them from showing off their nipples.

Revenue-Hungary Musk Auctioned Twitter Bird Of San Francisco Office

Twitter, on Jan 17th, auctioned approximately 600 items from its San Francisco office majorly includes a four-foot-tall statue closed at $100,000, a 10-foot neon Twitter bird closed at $40,000, and a planter shaped like the @ symbol at nearly $15,000. Other items include beer fridges, Polycom phones, ovens, coffee machine, tables, and chairs.

While speculations say the auction was done to pay off the rent, authorities said "If anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple of computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they’re a moron.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water Surpasses Spider-Man: No Way Home

Avatar: The Way Of Water continues to rule the box office for consecutive weeks and crossed Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the 6th highest-grossed movie of all time with a total worldwide collection of $1.93 Billion.

James Cameron's Avatar(2009), which is a prequel of Avatar: The way of water, still stands at the top of the list with a total global collection of $ 2.9 Billion.

$12 Million Missing From Usain Bolt's Account

The world record holder in 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meters found $12 Million missing from his account in a possible fraud by one of the country's private investment firms.

Usain Bolt said his account once had $12.8 million but now it is showing only $12,000.

Bolt’s attorney has written a letter to the firm regarding the same and threatened civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.

