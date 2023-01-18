6 Killed In California's Gang War, Microsoft Firing 10,000, Apple's Latest Launch, & More

California's Gang War Killed 6 Including 16 Year Old Mother

On 17th Jan,6 people of a family were killed in a targeted attack. Victims include an old woman who was shot while being asleep and a 16-year-old mother of a 10-month-old baby who was shot in the head. Bodies of both, a teenage mother and her son, were found outside the home while the baby was still in her arms.

Reportedly, the residence being targeted was known to the police, and a routine search revealed a number of loaded guns and empty shells in the house on Jan 3rd. The owner, who was released on bail, also found dead at the residence.

Microsoft Planning To Cut 10,000 Employees

Microsoft joined the league of other rival companies as it plans to lay off 10,000 employees in 2023 and called this decision difficult but necessary. However, employees being laid off are sympathized with a number of benefits which includes healthcare coverage for six months, vesting of stock awards for six months, career transition services, and 60 days' notice prior to termination.

The message of the layoff was shared with employees by CEO Satya Nadella via email. Satya also mentioned that it will not affect even 5% of the global employees of the company.

Apple Launches Most Powerful MacBook Pro Models

Apple's first launch of the year came less than a month into the year when 14-inch and 16-inch laptops were launched which are the fastest MacBooks ever. The processor used is M2 Pro and the supercharged beast called M2 Max are both 20% faster than the previous chip.

Now longest battery life of any MacBook ever is upto 22 hours in a single charge in16-inch MacBook Pro. It comes with 96 GB memory and the fastest-ever wireless technology WiFi 6E. Price for these models start from $1999.

Massachusetts Man Beat Wife To Death

Investigation teams didn't find any proof of his wife leaving for Washington as claimed by the man which raised suspicion. On further investigation, blood stains with his wife's DNA on them were found in a trash facility.

Later, it was found that he searched for how to dispose of a body in his son's iPad, and on the same day, he also bought cleaning material and a hatchet. His wife's missing complaint was filed by one of her colleagues on Jan 4.

