The World's Self-Made Billionaires Of 2022: Under Age 30

Pedro Franceschi And Henrique Dubugras

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Linkedin

Residence: Pedro Franceschi is a software engineer and Henrique Dubugras is a programming enthusiast who basically belongs to Brazil. Both later moved to the USA.

Appointment: Co-founders of Brex

Wealth: $1.5 Billion each

Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras founded Brex which offers business credit cards and Cash Management Accounts to technology companies. Earlier both co-founded fintech Pagar.me in Brazil in 2013 and later sold it before moving to California.

Ryan Breslow

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by TechCrunch

Residence: Ryan Breslow is an American entrepreneur who belongs to Florida, USA

Appointment: Founder of Bolt

Wealth: $2 Billion

Ryan Breslow(a Stanford dropout) is the founder and Chairman of the Board of Bolt, the technology company that is democratizing commerce by bringing lightning-fast, one-click checkout to the world. Bolt solves complications involved in retail checkouts and thus works faster and provides single click checkout option.

Austin Russell

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by The Software Report

Residence: Austin Russell is an American entrepreneur who belongs to California, USA

Appointment: Founder of Luminar

Wealth: $1.6 Billion

Austin Russell(a Stanford dropout) founded Luminar which works on high-technology sensors for autonomous cars. Luminar specializes in lidar and machine perception technologies. Luminar is registered with NASDAQ (LAZR) and is now a global leader in software and hardware technology of its kind.

Stanley Tang And Andy Fang

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Business Insider

Residence: Born and brought up in Hong Kong, now resides in San Francisco, California.

Appointment: Co-founder of DoorDash

Wealth: $1.2 Billion

Stanley Tang and Andy Fang(Both Stanford alumni) founded DoorDash which is a food delivery platform in America. A recent bt TechCrunch confirmed Starbucks and DoodDash joining hands to expand the platform nationwide.

P.S. Follow for daily news like this. Everyday News. No bullsh*t.