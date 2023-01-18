The World's Self-Made Billionaires Of 2022: Under Age 30

Pedro Franceschi And Henrique Dubugras
Residence: Pedro Franceschi is a software engineer and Henrique Dubugras is a programming enthusiast who basically belongs to Brazil. Both later moved to the USA.
Appointment: Co-founders of Brex
Wealth: $1.5 Billion each
Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras founded Brex which offers business credit cards and Cash Management Accounts to technology companies. Earlier both co-founded fintech Pagar.me in Brazil in 2013 and later sold it before moving to California.
Ryan Breslow
Residence: Ryan Breslow is an American entrepreneur who belongs to Florida, USA
Appointment: Founder of Bolt
Wealth: $2 Billion
Ryan Breslow(a Stanford dropout) is the founder and Chairman of the Board of Bolt, the technology company that is democratizing commerce by bringing lightning-fast, one-click checkout to the world. Bolt solves complications involved in retail checkouts and thus works faster and provides single click checkout option.
Austin Russell
Residence: Austin Russell is an American entrepreneur who belongs to California, USA
Appointment: Founder of Luminar
Wealth: $1.6 Billion
Austin Russell(a Stanford dropout) founded Luminar which works on high-technology sensors for autonomous cars. Luminar specializes in lidar and machine perception technologies. Luminar is registered with NASDAQ (LAZR) and is now a global leader in software and hardware technology of its kind.
Stanley Tang And Andy Fang
Residence: Born and brought up in Hong Kong, now resides in San Francisco, California.
Appointment: Co-founder of DoorDash
Wealth: $1.2 Billion
Stanley Tang and Andy Fang(Both Stanford alumni) founded DoorDash which is a food delivery platform in America. A recent bt TechCrunch confirmed Starbucks and DoodDash joining hands to expand the platform nationwide.
