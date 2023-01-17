19 People Killed In California, TikTok Use Restricted, Bitcoin Is Back, & More

Adverse Weather Kills 19 People In California

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Flickr

California has been hit by devastating storms followed by more rain and snow which so far has resulted in at least 19 weather-related deaths. The weather forecast says it should improve this week, though many areas are currently at risk of floods and landslides.

California, the country's most populous state, is facing a major disaster and the same has been announced by US President Joe Biden. As of Saturday night, eight million people remain under flood watch on California's central coast, and more than 38,600 customers in the state remained without power on Monday.

TikTok Access From Government Devices Got Restricted In More Than Half Of US States

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by visuals on Unsplash

More than half of all US states have partially or fully banned TikTok from government devices. Many of the states have decided to restrict TikTok from government networks and devices while some have taken more strict action by adding other China-based apps to their hit list and banning them too, which includes WeChat and AliPay.

These steps were taken because of security concerns as users' personal data may find a way to China. In December last year, President Joe Biden approved a bill preventing federal employees from using TikTok on government devices because of increasing concerns over those apps which could be used to spy on American users.

A full list of the US states that have introduced full or partial TikTok bans on government devices is here.

Bitcoin Rallies To $21,000 After Inflation Data

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

The world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is up 25% since the start of the year as crypto continues to rebound from a crash following the sudden collapse of FTX. Experts are seeing this rebound to be the end of the bearish trend.

The most recent jump of 20 percent rally came over the extended weekend, with BTC jumping from $17,469 on Jan 12 to $21,276 on Jan 15. The combined market value of all cryptocurrencies passed the $1 trillion threshold for the first time since early November, according to CoinGecko.

LeBron James Becomes 2nd Player To Score 38,000 Career Points

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Flickr

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only player in the history of NBA to surpass 38,000 career points. However, LeBron achieved this milestone with a defeat as the Philadelphia 76ers won the game, 113-112 against the Lakers.

LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James now stands 364 points away from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer. It is widely expected James will beat the record this season.

