19 People Killed In California, TikTok Use Restricted, Bitcoin Is Back, & More

Daily Digest

Adverse Weather Kills 19 People In California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gxs6r_0kHnNcac00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture.Photo byFlickr

California has been hit by devastating storms followed by more rain and snow which so far has resulted in at least 19 weather-related deaths. The weather forecast says it should improve this week, though many areas are currently at risk of floods and landslides.

California, the country's most populous state, is facing a major disaster and the same has been announced by US President Joe Biden. As of Saturday night, eight million people remain under flood watch on California's central coast, and more than 38,600 customers in the state remained without power on Monday.

TikTok Access From Government Devices Got Restricted In More Than Half Of US States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfALY_0kHnNcac00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture.Photo byvisualsonUnsplash

More than half of all US states have partially or fully banned TikTok from government devices. Many of the states have decided to restrict TikTok from government networks and devices while some have taken more strict action by adding other China-based apps to their hit list and banning them too, which includes WeChat and AliPay.

These steps were taken because of security concerns as users' personal data may find a way to China. In December last year, President Joe Biden approved a bill preventing federal employees from using TikTok on government devices because of increasing concerns over those apps which could be used to spy on American users.

A full list of the US states that have introduced full or partial TikTok bans on government devices is here.

Bitcoin Rallies To $21,000 After Inflation Data

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AG3LE_0kHnNcac00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture.Photo byKanchanaraonUnsplash

The world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is up 25% since the start of the year as crypto continues to rebound from a crash following the sudden collapse of FTX. Experts are seeing this rebound to be the end of the bearish trend.

The most recent jump of 20 percent rally came over the extended weekend, with BTC jumping from $17,469 on Jan 12 to $21,276 on Jan 15. The combined market value of all cryptocurrencies passed the $1 trillion threshold for the first time since early November, according to CoinGecko.

LeBron James Becomes 2nd Player To Score 38,000 Career Points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QhdZ_0kHnNcac00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture.Photo byFlickr

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only player in the history of NBA to surpass 38,000 career points. However, LeBron achieved this milestone with a defeat as the Philadelphia 76ers won the game, 113-112 against the Lakers.

LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James now stands 364 points away from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer. It is widely expected James will beat the record this season.

P.S. Follow for daily news like this. Everyday News. No bullsh*t.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# usa# politics# california# crypto

Comments / 11

Published by

Everyday News.

N/A
291 followers

More from Daily Digest

Los Angeles, CA

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.

Read full story
7 comments

Dr. Buzz Aldrin Gets Married On 93rd Birthday

Dr. Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the 4th time as he took to Twitter to share pictures of himself and his wife Dr. Anca Faur, 63. The former US astronaut and fighter pilot got married on his 93rd birthday. He was the second person after Neil Armstrong to step on the Moon on the 1969 Apollo 11.

Read full story
4 comments

US Under $31.4 Trillion Debt, Netflix's Private Jet Offer, Genesis Files For Bankruptcy, & More

On Thursday, the US government reached its debt limit of $31.4 trillion forcing the treasury department to take last min evasive actions to keep paying bills raising the risk of a possible default on the US government. The Debt Limit is the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow through the U.S. Treasury in order to pay its legal financial obligations.

Read full story
1 comments

Wisdom With Love

Today we’re going to be chatting about something we’ll all encounter at some point in our lives — better or for worse — and that’s romantic love. It’s impossible to go through life without this concept, either in theory or in practice.

Read full story
3 comments

Meta's Mega Algorithm Change, Musk's Twitter Bird Auctioned, Avatar 2 Earnings $1.93B, & More

Meta's Plans Mega Algorithm Change For Facebook And Instagram. Removal of two Instagram posts of transgender and non-binary people showing nipples along with a long-lasting campaign 'free the nipples' forced Meta to change its nudity policy and thus lifting the ban on breast images.

Read full story
California State

6 Killed In California's Gang War, Microsoft Firing 10,000, Apple's Latest Launch, & More

California's Gang War Killed 6 Including 16 Year Old Mother. On 17th Jan,6 people of a family were killed in a targeted attack. Victims include an old woman who was shot while being asleep and a 16-year-old mother of a 10-month-old baby who was shot in the head. Bodies of both, a teenage mother and her son, were found outside the home while the baby was still in her arms.

Read full story

The World's Self-Made Billionaires Of 2022: Under Age 30

Residence: Pedro Franceschi is a software engineer and Henrique Dubugras is a programming enthusiast who basically belongs to Brazil. Both later moved to the USA. Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras founded Brex which offers business credit cards and Cash Management Accounts to technology companies. Earlier both co-founded fintech Pagar.me in Brazil in 2013 and later sold it before moving to California.

Read full story

Shakira's Hit Song Mocking Her Ex, Ivana Trump Left $34M Behind, DJ Stephen's Suicide Note Revealed, & More

Shakira Shocked Over Success Of New Song Mocking Her Ex Gerard Pique. Shakira is in shock over the success of her new single in which she takes aim at her Ex Gerard with whom she announced her split in June after 11 years together.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & More

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Friend's Birthday Party. The 27 year old model stepped out braless for Lori Harvey's 26th birthday party in Los Angeles. She sported strappy black heels and carried a black clutch.

Read full story
38 comments

Elon Musk Facing Protest, Kanye West Re-married, Air Crash Killed 40, & More

Reuters and other outlets have reported that hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at showrooms and delivery centers in Shanghai on Saturday to express their anger over major price drops to the Model 3 and Model Y.

Read full story

1300+ Flights Cancelled, 10k+ Delayed In Single Day In USA

Every time you enter an airport, you wish to reach your destination in time. What your reaction would be if you get to know your flight got cancelled? What if you find out that it is not only you, but you are accompanied by million others. Thats what exactly happened on Wednesday throughout USA.

Read full story
4 comments

Elon Musk Becomes The First Person Ever To Lose $200 Billion

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire index, In a duration of an year, he lost $133 Billion — an average of more than $400 Million each and every day. Now, the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner has become first person in history to lose US$ 200 Billion off his total net worth.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy