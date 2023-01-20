Shakira's Hit Song Mocking Her Ex, Ivana Trump Left $34M Behind, DJ Stephen's Suicide Note Revealed, & More

Shakira Shocked Over Success Of New Song Mocking Her Ex Gerard Pique

Shakira is in shock over the success of her new single in which she takes aim at her Ex Gerard with whom she announced her split in June after 11 years together.

Shakira's scathing song, features lyrics including: "It's a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. "Your lips don't taste of anything to me. Now it's the complete opposite.

She wrote on Instagram: "What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish.

Ivana Trump Left Behind $34 Million After She Died In July

A Manhattan townhouse, a Miami Beach condo, some French property, and her dog Tiger Trump are the top items that are to be split between her three children, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. But she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump.

She also left two properties for friends, and tried to leave another for an ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, but he passed away before she did.

The biggest beneficiary outside of the Trump kids might be Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for decades. She started as a nanny, “with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy,” Ivana wrote in her book “Raising Trump.”

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's Suicide Note Revealed

The Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed the cause of death as suicide by a gunshot to the head. The 40-year-old father of three seemingly took an Uber from his home early Monday to the Oak Tree Inn motel and was later found dead.

Note made an ambiguous nod to past challenges which said it was unclear exactly what he was referring to.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Miss USA Organizers Suspended On Allegations Of New Winner Was 'Preselected'

The Miss Universe Organization has suspended the organizers of the Miss USA pageant — Miss Brand Corp — after allegations surfaced that the competition was rigged and the winner was predetermined.

Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel has crowned Miss USA in Oct 22.

Shortly after her win, contestants began to complain that she had actually been "pre-selected" to be the next titleholder. As allegations continued to surface, the Miss Universe Organization decided to suspend the pageant organizers and investigate.

Stewart, who has crowned Miss USA in 2008, is the director of Miss Brand. She also became the president of the Miss USA Organization in 2020. Her time as president has seen other scandals too.

