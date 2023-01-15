Elon Musk Facing Protest, Kanye West Re-married, Air Crash Killed 40, & More

Tesla Owners Unhappy In China

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ct6N4_0kFO3eAI00
All rights reserve to the original owner of the image.Photo byDeccan Herald

Reuters and other outlets have reported that hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at showrooms and delivery centers in Shanghai on Saturday to express their anger over major price drops to the Model 3 and Model Y.

On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest against the U.S. carmaker's decision to slash prices for the second time in three months on Friday.

Many said they had believed that prices Tesla charged for its cars late last year would not be cut as abruptly or as deeply as the automaker just announced in a move to spur sales and support production at its Shanghai plant. The scheduled expiration of a government subsidy at the end of 2022 also drove many to finalize their purchases which made them to buy Tesla at much higher price (approx 20%) than current price.

Months After Divorce From Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PzfQ_0kFO3eAI00
All rights reserve to original owner of the image.Photo byTyler Curtis

Less than two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, American rapper and record producer Kanye West reportedly has secretly married Bianca Censori, the mystery blonde he has been hanging out with.

It is pertinent to note that Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for the Yeezy brand for a few years, was spotted dining out with Kanye West earlier this week.

Worst Air Crash In Five Years Killed More Than 40 In Nepal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0891LG_0kFO3eAI00
All rights reserve to original owner of the picture.Photo byGB Ryan

4 crew members and 68 passengers were on board the ATR-72 plane operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines crashed in Nepal.

Home to 8 of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. The weather can change rapidly and airstrips are generally sited in difficult-to-reach mountainous areas. The reason for crash is yet to be ascertained.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.

Netflix Gained 12% In Two Weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pe0Zh_0kFO3eAI00
Al rights reserve to original owner of the picture.Photo byThibault PeninonUnsplash

Netflix stock jumped for the second continuous week and closed on Friday at its highest in past 5 moths.

Renowned brokerage Jefferies says Netflix's ad-based video on demand and password-sharing latest updates will lead to a double-digit subscription growth and therefore upgraded share to 'buy' from 'hold' rating.

Netflix in November launched a lower priced, ad-supported version for roughly $7 per month to attract new subscribers.

