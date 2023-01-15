1300+ Flights Cancelled, 10k+ Delayed In Single Day In USA

Photo by pxhere.com

Every time you enter an airport, you wish to reach your destination in time. What your reaction would be if you get to know your flight got cancelled? What if you find out that it is not only you, but you are accompanied by million others. Thats what exactly happened on Wednesday throughout USA.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware , total number of flights that got delayed are 10900 where number of flights got cancelled are 1393 on Wednesday. And it was first time are tragedy of 09/11 that flights were halted nationwide .

What caused the massive outrage?

In a statement Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the cause to be system malfunction. Later, on a tweet it was cleared it was due to NOTAM system fail.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), Also known as Notice to Air Missions (FAA definition), is a notice containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to personnel concerned with flight operations.

Before a plane takes off, pilots and airline dispatchers must review the notices, which include details about bad weather, runway closures or other temporary factors that could affect the flight. The system was once telephone-based but moved online years ago. It was suspected primarily due to damaged database . Possibility of any cyber-attack was ruled out .

Following the condition, at 07:15 a.m. EST, FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

How long does it take to restore normal operation?

Hours later, FAA in a tweet (at 08:50 a.m. EST) informed “normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the United States following an overnight outage to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system that provides safety information to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. The agency continues to look into the cause of the initial problem.”

Airlines offered travel waiver to affected passengers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg assured of investigation to avoid reoccurrence of similar situation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation and has ordered a “full investigation into the causes.”