Elon Musk Becomes The First Person Ever To Lose $200 Billion

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire index, In a duration of an year, he lost $133 Billion — an average of more than $400 Million each and every day. Now, the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner has become first person in history to lose US$ 200 Billion off his total net worth.

Musk’s fortune topped at $340 billion in November 2021 . Following this, he was the world’s richest person for consecutive months till more than a year. He was now overtaken by Bernard Arnault, the French business magnate and co-founder of luxury goods powerhouse LVMH.

It all started way back in Jan 22, when he lost US$ 25.8 Billion on Jan 27 after electric carmaker Tesla warns of supply challenges which came out to be one amongst top five single day fall in personal wealth.

In April 22, when Musk surprising revealed its 9.1% stake in Twitter , offered to buy the company in US$44 Billion. Of course for funding he had to offload Tesla shares which was followed by unfavorable market situation. By the time deal got completed in October 22, he lost another US$ 39 Billion as compared to his wealth in April 22.

Rising inflation rate, hike in interest rates by Fed, Russian-Ukraine war, shortage of supply for Tesla and surge of covid cases in China were contributing factor which nobody was immune off.

Blood bath of Tesla share was still not over. With EV maker selling almost 22 million stocks worth $3.8 Billion which added on to total $40 Billion worth selling in this entire year which resulted in Tesla stocks plunging more than 65% this year and overall 73% from record high of Nov 21 . Here question arises if he is done selling or more is yet to come? Second, What he going to do with this money?

SpaceX, though had some successful launches this year, is being investigated for illegal labor practices, Tesla making controversial headlines for investigations and not meeting deadlines and Musk losing a prominent source of income via advertisers due to controversy over Twitter, is making Musk deficient of money which could be the possible factor of mega sell off.

Did you see this image making headlines in recent times?

Elon Musk was pictured with the CEO of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund during Sunday’s World Cup final.

The Qatar Investment Authority, which manages fund more than $450 Billion, has already invested about $375 million in Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

It was followed by wealthy guy twitting to step down as CEO Twitter after finding a suitable replacement.

Speculations suggest that on this trip, he might have done meeting with Saudi and Qatar investors for further fund raising which is to be paid to clear off interest on debt and generating cash flow for his companies which are on a free fall.

Most recently Musk asked employees not to be “bothered by stock markets craziness” lost another US$ 1.2 Billion in span of two days during last two trading days of 2022. All these factors account to total loss of $ 200 Billion of his overall wealth.

And most recently Musk being welcomed in 2023 with Bloomberg reporting “ Twitter sued for non-payment of Rent on San Francisco Office” which followed reports of Twitter not paying bills for two charted flights.

