Officials say a New Jersey man was sentenced to 375 years in prison on Friday for brutally murdering two toddlers and a college student in 2016 after becoming upset over a Facebook remark.

Jeremy Arrington, 31, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences by Judge Ronald D. Wigler for killing 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, her 11-year-old brother Alhur McB a 23-year-old family acquaintance who was visiting their Newark home in November 2016.

Arrington was convicted last month in Essex County on 28 charges related to the home invasion where he bound and tortured six people inside, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The mother of the deceased children, 29, and two 13-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, were all stabbed but survived.

The judge slapped additional consecutive 50-year sentences on the killer for each of the three attempted murder convictions for the surviving victims.

Arrington would have to serve a total of 281 years of his 375-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said Arrington was outraged by one of of the stabbing victims who had reposted a police alert on Facebook that named him as a suspect in an earlier shooting and sexual assault.

Prosecutors claimed Arrington broke into the Whitehurst home in broad daylight with a loaded revolver, tied up all of the victims, and tortured them with kitchen knives. A little girl with autism who was also visiting the household managed to flee and phone the cops while hiding behind a closet.

Arrington was arrested the same day after a standoff with police.

"This defendant is pure evil and certainly deserves all 375 years in New Jersey State Prison for the heinous atrocities he committed on November 5, 2016," stated Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Edwab after the sentencing.

"This defendant is pure evil and certainly deserves all 375 years in New Jersey State Prison for the heinous atrocities he committed on November 5, 2016," stated Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Edwab after the sentencing.

"These families have been waiting for this moment for nearly five years, and we are all grateful for this sentencing." Thank you to everyone who assisted in bringing this offender to justice, as well as the jury for holding him accountable."




