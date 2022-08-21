The appearance and the date of the debut of the big frame pickup Changan are revealed

Chinese officials have revealed the appearance and the date of the debut of the large frame pickup Changan. So far, the nameless truck will be shown on August 24, although the overall dimensions, engine range, and exterior of the novelty are not a secret thanks to certification documents. Buyers of the Changan pickup truck will be able to choose between petrol and diesel turbochargers of 2.0 liters, long or short wheelbase, and rear or plug-in all-wheel drive. Reports by Autohome.com.cn.

Thanks to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the People’s Republic of China, it is known that the length/width/height of the short—wheelbase version will be equal to 5350/1930/1865 millimeters, the wheelbase is 3180 millimeters, the length of the cargo area is 1600 millimeters. At the same time, the factory “off-road” version (red pickup) will be 15 millimeters wider and 10 millimeters higher due to a different body kit and “mud” tires.

The long—wheelbase version will differ by inserting 150 millimeters, that is, from the bumper to the bumper of such a pickup truck – 5600 millimeters and the cargo area is 1850 millimeters. The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the People’s Republic of China showed an elongated Changan truck in a rich configuration, but without an off-road body kit — the distinctive features of this version are chrome mirrors, wheels, and a radiator grille.

According to unofficial data, Changan will bet on a proven architecture — the basis of the pickup will be a ladder-type frame, under the hood – longitudinally positioned turbo engines, a basic drive on the rear axle, there is an option with a rigidly connected all-wheel drive. JL486ZQ5 petrol engine (232 horsepower) Changan has its own — from the Uni-K crossover, but the GW4D20M turbo diesel (163 horsepower) will have to be purchased from the competing Great Wall concern.

All details about the Changan frame pickup truck will be announced this week. The target audience of the model is young people from megacities, so by default, the novelty should have rich equipment.

Source: dailycarnews.net