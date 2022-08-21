Mansory showed an exclusive Mercedes-AMG G 63

Tuning studio Mansory, each project of which becomes an occasion for discussion and surprises with its radical design has presented a program of comprehensive refinement for the Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUVs of the latest generation. The new car became one of the models that went through the newly created Mansory Bespoke program, implying an even deeper level of personalization than the usual standard set of improvements from German specialists.

Mansory Bespoke is designed for owners of unique cars and includes four main aspects of refinement: body, wheels, and interior and technical components. The carbon fiber body kit, giant 24-inch wheels, and a unique color scheme are responsible for the body in the AMG G63.

The coloring in the studio was called “Algorithmic fading”, in which the turquoise color in the front of the body gradually turns into black at the back. The graphic symbol, painted in black, becomes increasingly dense, spacing, and quantity when moving from bow to stern, providing a smooth transition of shades.

The interior is also finished matching the body. Everything, including carpets, is made in turquoise Feroza. Even the carbon fiber inserts are made with a turquoise tint, and the leather is not just turquoise, but also has a 3D embossed pattern.

Technically, the SUV from Mansory has also changed. The P850 package, which includes more productive turbines, a new intake, and exhaust, made it possible to remove 850 horsepower from the 585-horsepower 4-liter V8, and this made it possible for the SUV to accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.5 seconds, and reach a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

Source: dailycarnews.net