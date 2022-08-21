Six-seat Honda Pioneer 1000 Crew pickup truck is presented

Honda has presented a new Pioneer 1000-6 Crew off-road pickup truck. In fact, this is an elongated version of the usual Pioneer 1000, designed for six seats.

The automaker himself called the new Honda Pioneer 1000 Crew pickup truck a universal “workhorse”. It will perfectly fit into the dimensional life of some ranch or brighten up the life of lovers of hunting and fishing. This is reported by carscoops.com.

The length of the new off-road pickup truck slightly exceeds 3.86 meters with a wheelbase of almost 2.93 meters. It is 8.9 cm longer than the standard Pioneer 1000. Due to this, it was possible to achieve more legroom.

The novelty is equipped with a two-cylinder Unicam liquid-cooled engine with a volume of 999 CCS and a power of 72 hp. The drive is full. Transmission – gearbox with dual clutch. Especially for the Crew Honda model, Japanese engineers have provided a self-leveling rear suspension that adapts to the weight when loading the body, as well as towing or traction mode.

Sales of the new pickup truck will begin in September at a price of $21,899 for the red or olive body color and $22,699 for camouflage coloring.

For comparison, a double Pioneer 1000 in the basic configuration costs at least $16,699. All models are manufactured at the Honda plant in South Carolina. Rivals in the facet-by-side UTV industry consist of the Polaris Ranger XP 1000, the Kawasaki Teryx4, and the Yamaha Wolverine X4. Drivers over the age of 16 will be able to drive the new pickup truck.

Source: dailycarnews.net