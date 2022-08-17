Armored cars that will shelter you from a mini war in an atmosphere of luxury

Even in peacetime, the powerful have to fear attacks, and the financial situation allows such people to choose any car. Not surprisingly, when building armored cars the basis most often takes luxury models: they are not cheap, to begin with, and the armor raises the price to unimaginable heights. Some customers prefer the most inconspicuous exterior (as much as possible), while others prefer a provocative appearance. All the cars in our selection share a serious level of protection and incredible luxury.

Armored SUV Toyota Land Cruiser 300, on which the company has worked Armour Group: now it can withstand a grenade explosion and fire from AK or sniper rifle Dragunov. There are almost no external differences from the original, but the main thing is hidden inside: the most expensive “three hundred” has thick windows, protection of the engine compartment, and a partition behind the first row of seats.

Protected Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This version is interesting not only in armor but also as a unique combination of a V12 engine (630 horsepower, 830 Nm) and all-wheel drive. The car has 10 cm thick windows, run-flat tires, and a fire suppression system, as well as optional flagpoles and a signal-voice device. In Europe, the sedan is priced at a minimum of 547,000 euros.

Inkas Armored has armored an extended Lincoln Navigator with a 456-hp (692 Nm) 3.5-liter V6 from the Ford F-150 Raptor and a ten-speed automatic. The roof, engine compartment, and underbody are reinforced. The windows are bulletproof and electronic systems are protected from electromagnetic radiation. The package includes retractable illuminated thresholds, multi-contour seats, premium acoustics, a rear-seat entertainment system, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, diode headlights, and a projection screen.

Inkas Armored’s portfolio also includes the Infiniti QX80 that was upgraded a couple of years ago. The off-road vehicle will be protected from grenade explosions and AK shots: the four-seater interior became a kind of capsule. As expected, external changes are minimal: only thick glass draws attention. It is not announced how much the weight of the car increased, but the suspension, door hinges, and brakes are refined, although the engine has remained standard. Special tires, a siren, a signal-voice device, fire suppression, as well as protection of electronic systems, battery, and engine were added.

Another luxury creation by Inkas Armored is the armored Bentley Bentayga for half a million dollars. The car is capable of surviving a 7.62 caliber fire (for example, from an AK) and the simultaneous detonation of a couple of grenades. The “base” includes protection of the battery and ECU, reconfigured suspension, and run-flat tires. Emergency lighting, fire suppression, powerful brakes, and a system of communication with the outside world are offered at extra charge. 6.0-liter 600-horsepower W12 remains standard. About the weight of the car tuners do not say, but the increase was probably about a ton.

Last summer the Canadians made an armored car 5.8 meters long from the new Cadillac Escalade ESV. As usual, the cost of the car remained a secret to the public, but the SUV probably went up about twice as much. All according to the classics: there is the protection of the battery and ECU, thickened glass, special tires, other door frames, modified mode of operation of electric windows, and a “safe” behind the luggage door. Options – reconfigured suspension, fire suppression, heavy-duty brakes, different door hinges, rumble strips, special signals, and speakerphone. No details about powertrain modifications are available.

For those who find the Escalade too provocative, Inkas Armored addresses the more “modest” Chevrolet Suburban. It, too, will save from AK fire and simultaneous detonation of two grenades. Added thick windows, reconfigured suspension, sturdy door hinges, and tires that can be driven on even if they are flat. There’s also hands-free communication, upgraded brakes, and fire suppression. If the customer wishes, the company will equip the car with lighter armor to reduce weight.

The Inkas Armored portfolio also includes an armored vehicle based on the BMW X7. Again – protection of the gas tank, battery, and ECU, as well as thick glass. The trunk door hides another one – with a small viewing window. There is a flashing beacon, and a smoke screen, night vision, and fire extinguisher under the hood are offered at extra cost. Customers can choose between a three-liter 340-horsepower six or a 4.4-liter V8 with 530 or 620 horsepower. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive.

The company AddArmor (California) has made a “safe on wheels” from a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. In addition to the usual armor, active protection is offered. Several zones can be created in the leather-covered interior. Inside there will be electric seat adjustments, LCD screens, and atmospheric lighting. The cost of modifications is 28 thousand dollars without taking into account the price of the donor car and interior modernization.

Inkas Armored turned the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a luxury mobile office with five seats, extra storage compartments, premium acoustics, Bluetooth, multimedia, Wi-Fi, LED screens, and leather trim. Options are fire suppression, all-around cameras, video surveillance, and a driver communication system. The engine is standard – a three-liter turbo diesel V6 with 190 horsepower and 440 Nm. A seven-speed automatic transmits power to the rear axle.

Klassen made a huge armored car from the Rolls-Royce Phantom. The length has grown by 1,050 millimeters (up to 7032 mm), the wheelbase has reached 4822 millimeters, and the cost is equal to three million euros. It is not afraid of AK or sniper rifle fire, and a protected underbody will withstand not the weakest explosion. There is a partition between the first and second rows of seats, and the package includes a multimedia system based on the Apple iMac monoblock, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and atmospheric interior lighting. The chassis has been redesigned because of the increase in weight of the car, although the exact figures have not been announced. The powertrain remains the same.

In the autumn of last year, Klassen created a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which can withstand the explosion of a couple of grenades. It has bulletproof laminated glass, as well as a protected floor, ceiling, doorways, battery, and engine ECU. The door hinges have been reworked, and the suspension has been upgraded, but the powertrain is standard. It has a 6.75-liter 571-horsepower V12 (850 Nm) combined with an eight-speed automatic. The price of the car is 833,000 euros.

This German studio has an even more expensive project based on the Cullinan. The company has presented an armored limousine for 1.8 million euros, which can withstand shooting from rifles or AK. The length of the body has increased by 1016 millimeters (from 5341 to 6357 millimeters), and the distance between the axles is exactly the same. Added partition, a multimedia system based on the Apple iMac, the Bang & Olufsen audio system, ambient lighting, and a panoramic roof – by the way, also armored. Nothing is said about the powertrain upgrades.

The company Inkas Armored created its armored vehicle based on the British crossover: the car received protection level BR6. Outside the car almost does not differ from the “simple” all-terrain vehicles, but it has thick windows, powerful brakes, and new tires. Already in the “base” – protection of the battery and ECU, Runflat rubber, upgraded suspension, as well as modified door hinges and electric window lifters. Options – firefighting, communication system, etc., and the Canadians also offer lightweight armor made of composites.

The most expensive “Gelandewagen” in the world is the protected six-wheeled pickup Mercedes-AMG G 63 6×6 for a couple of million dollars. One of about a hundred produced vehicles has received serious protection: it will help the passengers to survive shelling and explosions. However, the car has many other interesting features: you won’t find another such example on the planet.

Source: dailycarnews.net