Electric motorcycle Tachyon Nb will try to set the speed record of 400 kilometers per hour

American company Lightning Motorcycles introduced the super high-speed electric motorcycle Tachyon Nb, which will compete for the title of the fastest in its segment. This motorcycle has several features: first, its maximum speed is more than 400 kilometers per hour, and second, in the brake discs, charger, and chassis elements is used exotic metal niobium, which is usually made of parts for aircraft. It is stronger and lighter than other materials that are traditionally used in mechanical engineering. It is reported by New Atlas.

The superfast electric motorcycle gets its name from the name of the hypothetical Tachyon particle, which can exceed the speed of light, and Nb is the chemical symbol for niobium. The project partner was CBMM, a world leader in the development of products based on this metal. The use of niobium allowed reducing the weight of the motorcycle: for example, only the charger managed to save nine kilograms without loss of power and risk of overheating.

For aerodynamics, Tachyon Nb was responsible firm Corbin: the motorcycle body is made of carbon fiber. Especially the developer marks the drop-shaped fairing on the stern and the front cowl that completely covers the pilot.

We don’t know when exactly the race will take place, during which Tachyon Nb will try to set the speed record among electric motorcycles.

The main competitor of the novelty is a motorcycle WMC250EV, developed by the British engineering company White Motorcycle Concepts. It was revealed in 2021: that this electric motorcycle features unique aerodynamics and is powered by four electric motors, two of which are mounted on the front wheel. It has a milled aluminum chassis, carbon fiber fairings, and adjustable shock absorbers with dual push rods. The claimed speed is also more than 400 kilometers per hour.

