Chinese analogs of Maybach, Toyota Land Cruiser, and other car brands | Opinion

Every year Chinese automakers strengthen their positions in the global market. They regularly update and improve the model range. As a result, today cars from China confidently compete with European, Japanese, and American cars.

Hongqi H9 instead of Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Hongqi has been producing cars for the Chinese authorities for more than 60 years, and recently its parent concern FAW has decided to make the premium brand mass-produced. The H9 sedan is the answer to Mercedes-Maybach and Audi-Horch. The most luxurious versions have a 20-centimeter insert between the doors and air suspension. The Hongqi passenger car flagship is based on a rear-wheel-drive platform with a longitudinal engine, but the most powerful engine (V6 3.0) develops only 272 horsepower.

The interior of Hongqi H9 is “on par”: the seats can be trimmed with perforated leather, suede, or fine fabric. There are soft plastic and wooden inserts, there are monitors and footrests in the front seats’ backrests, and a touchpad between the multi-circuit rear seats. The possibilities for personalization are high – the Chinese have shown the potential of Hongqi by releasing special versions in the national style.

Hongqi E-HS9 instead of Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Hongqi also has a flagship crossover E-HS9. Talks about its external resemblance with Rolls-Royce are rather a speculation than the truth: the cars do not have anything in common, except for the vertical bars of the grille… And what kind of radiator has an electric car? However, the design was done by former Rolls-Royce design director Giles Taylor. The E-HS9 is an electric car with a twin-engine propulsion system and a traction battery with a capacity of up to 120 kilowatt-hours. The system’s peak output is up to 551 horsepower and 800 Nm. The range is up to 650 kilometers on an optimistic NEDC cycle.

Inside the 5.2-meter Hongqi SUV could be up to seven screens, and it is provided both six- and four-seat configurations. Adaptive air suspension will take care of a smooth ride, and the comfort of the rear passengers will be ensured by seats with ottomans, heating, ventilation, and message.

Chery Omoda 5 instead of Volkswagen Taos

Inexpensive 4.4-meter cross-coupe Chery Omoda 5. In terms of dimensions the Chinese novelty is comparable to the Volkswagen Taos and Skoda Karoq, same in theory, it could replace them in the near future.

In terms of technology Omoda, 5 will be close to familiar to Russians crossover Chery Tiggo 4. While announcing the only version with 197-horsepower (290 Nm) turbocharged 1.6, 7-speed preselective “robot” and front-wheel drive, although multilever rear suspension allows you to add a mechanical four-wheel drive. The interior is completely new: Chery has staked on a widescreen display (two 12.3-inch screens are combined under one glass) and a trendy touch-screen remote in the center.

Haval Dargo instead of Nissan X-Trail

Brutal 4.6-meter Haval Dargo (sold in China as DaGou) with “off-road” geometry and ground clearance of 200 millimeters.

At the start of sales, Haval Dargo will be available with an all-wheel drive with BorgWarner clutch in the drive of the rear axle, the only gearbox will be a seven-speed “robot” with a pair of wet clutches, and a 2.0-liter “turbo-four” engine with 192 horsepower and torque of 320 Nm is non-alternative. Probably “winter” options, a digital dashboard, and a media system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen will be included in the basic equipment, and among the options are adaptive cruise control and all-around vision cameras.

Geely Monjaro instead of Volvo XC60

Geely’s flagship is the XingYue L crossover with a length of 4,770 millimeters, developed on the Volvo CMA platform. The Chinese-Swedish novelty can replace premium crossovers like Volvo XC60 and BMW X3. Technically, Geely Monjaro will repeat the Tugela cross-coupe, and there will be no alternative to all-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic, and 238-horsepower turbocharged 2.0 engine.

Geely’s flagship was tested with 40-degree frosts. It is known that the basic version will have full LED headlights, climate and cruise control, keyless access, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch digital dashboard, and a multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The top version gets all-around-view cameras, auto-parking, blind spot monitoring, and other assistants.

Changan Uni-V instead of Skoda Octavia

Last month in China there is an alternative to Skoda Octavia – a proportional liftback Changan Uni-V came to the domestic market. Novelty has a stylish appearance, bright colors, active aerodynamics (rear spoiler extends automatically, as in Porsche Panamera), and an affordable price of 109,000 yuan (about $17,000). Under the hood, there is a 1.5 turbo engine (188 horsepower, 300 Nm).

The interior of the Uni-V reminds me of the French models. Here is a tiered panel with screens of unusual shape, and “flattened” steering wheel, and a riot of textures. Traditionally, Changan will take care of the driver’s condition monitoring system – a special camera is constantly pointed at his face.

Geely Emgrand instead of Toyota Corolla

An inexpensive model with a manual transmission. Technically, this sedan is close to the crossover Coolray, because both are based on the BMA platform. The Emgrand has caught up with the Toyota Corolla in terms of dimensions: the length has reached 4,638 millimeters and the wheelbase is 2,650 millimeters.

Under the hood of the 1.5-liter diesel (114 hp, 147 Nm), the alternative mechanics – Variator. But outwardly Emgrand is very similar to flagship models and the interior has a premium gloss in the form of soft plastic, a digital dashboard, and a widescreen touchscreen media system. In China, the richly equipped Geely Emgrand costs about 90,000 yuan (about $14,000).

GAC Trumpchi GA6 instead of Toyota Camry

GAC Motor Company has a model in the local range, which could replace the Toyota Camry. We are talking about the Trumpchi GA6 – 4.9-meter car, which is based on a front-wheel-drive platform with the transverse arrangement of the engine and stands out with rich equipment. The current “six” has been produced for 2,5 years, and restyling is not far off, but for someone, the proven technology can be an argument in favor of the purchase.

The six has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4A15J1 engine with 169 horsepower and 265 Nm of torque, which is paired to an Aisin six-speed automatic. The options list includes matrix optics, adaptive cruise control, ambient interior lighting, all-around cameras, a digital dashboard, and a multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. The top version of the GAC Trumpchi GA6 costs 169,000 yuan (about $25,000).

Tank 300 instead of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

SUV Tank 300 from the concern Great Wall is the successor to the Haval H9. In length “three hundred” is inferior to Prado 150 – eight centimeters, but the construction is similar – the basis is a spar frame, continuous axle behind, hard-wheel drive with step-down gear, there is a locking rear differential. Ground clearance is 224 millimeters.

There are no diesel engines in new Chinese SUVs. While the only power plant – 227-horsepower (387 Nm) turbocharged gasoline 2.0 engine in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic. The interior is stylish and modern, although the “digitalization” is not total – the buttons on the steering wheel and the central tunnel are traditional, and the driving settings can be changed using washers. Great Wall considers Tank one of the “expensive” brands, so the finishing materials match.

Tank 500 instead of Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Great Wall also has an alternative to Land Cruiser 300 – almost simultaneously with the Japanese SUV debuted Chinese Tank 500. The “five hundred” repeated the architecture of the chassis Tank 300, but the overall dimensions are larger (with the spare wheel length reaching 5070 millimeters), and the equipment is richer. The all-wheel-drive system is also different: the front axle is connected by an electromagnetic clutch, and there is not only rear but also a front axle interlocking.

Under the hood of the Tank, 500 is a six-cylinder 3.0-liter gasoline V6 that develops 354 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The unit works in conjunction with a nine-speed automatic, and a 48-volt starter-generator is provided. “Premium” options abound, including multi-contour seats, four zones of climate control, a projection screen, two-tone body paint, and retractable running boards. The SUV does not have air suspension yet. The Chinese have already started exporting the Five Hundred, and for foreign markets, the Chinese have staked on the hybrid system based on the turbo four 2.0.

Source: dailycarnews.net