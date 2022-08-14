The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world

The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs.

Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.

Ford and Volkswagen have calculated that 30% fewer workers are needed to produce electric cars than in the production of cars with traditional motors. For example, Ford management has already announced a potential reduction of 8 thousand employees.

According to analysts, electric motors and batteries of an electric car require 40% less labor than for the production of a motor and transmission of a conventional car. The Institute of Economic Policy from Washington estimated that 75 thousand jobs in the automotive industry could be cut in the United States by 2030.

“This forecast is fair, provided that the share of electric car sales in the American market reaches 50%.”

Today we are talking about a figure of 5%. Analysts from Boston say that the transition to the production of electric cars in Europe by 2030 will end with the abandonment of 630,000 jobs for automakers and suppliers of spare parts for cars with internal combustion engines. In parallel, the demand for batteries, the development of charging infrastructure, and so on will help create 580 thousand new jobs.

On June 2, Tesla founder Elon Musk sent a letter to the company's executives, in which he demanded to suspend hiring in all divisions of the company and "reduce approximately 10% of employees." He explained this with "a very bad feeling about the economy."

The cuts in the company began by the end of the month: first, they affected newcomers — those who work for the manufacturer of electric cars for several months or weeks. The senior manager of the project, which was launched only in January, also came under reduction. He noted that he was confident in his work because of the high position.