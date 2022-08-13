Brutal SUVs Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and even Hummer impudently copied in China

Daily Car News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He9AK_0hGB2xlD00
Original: Jeep Wrangler

China produces not only original cars but also quite similar copies of the iconic German, Japanese, British and American SUVs, while they are much cheaper than the originals. This is reported by Car News.

Original: Hummer H1
Unique copy: Dongfeng Warrior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOOZY_0hGB2xlD00
Original: Hummer H1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2ht4_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Dongfeng Warrior

At some point, this car became a real star of reports about Operation Desert Storm, so the idea to make a civilian version so that every American could get behind the wheel of a Humvee turned out to be successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7Rt6_0hGB2xlD00
Arnold Schwarzenegger on his Hummer

You can buy a Chinese copy of a Hummer called Dongfeng Warrior in China — and not supported, but brand new, only from the conveyor. Yes, the Chinese are not only releasing their army equivalent of the Dongfeng EQ2050 Hummer but also making its civilian version of the Warrior for ordinary Chinese citizens, for example, farmers or civil services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOTSl_0hGB2xlD00
Dongfeng Army EQ2050

Interestingly, this copy is quite official: initially, the EQ2050 was even assembled from American components, but gradually the car was localized and upgraded to meet the needs of the Chinese army, well, the civilian Dongfeng Warrior already looks quite distinctive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vmhz_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Dongfeng Warrior

The Warrior has both a fashionable civilian-looking hood and a front panel with a modern media system. Under the hood is a 200-horsepower licensed Cummins turbo diesel with mechanics. Moreover, the engine has only four cylinders, each of which has a volume of as much as one liter. However, in 2023 they promise to put into production a 1070-horsepower electric Warrior with acceleration to one hundred in five seconds! So maybe it’s worth waiting a little longer!

Original: Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Unique copy: BAIC BJ80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSsgU_0hGB2xlD00
Original: Mercedes-Benz G-Class
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVZBS_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ80
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpYTK_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ80
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8S2U_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ80
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omjOP_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ80

The most powerful BJ80 engine is a 280 hp V6, whereas the “modest” G 500 has more than 400 horses under the hood! The interior with an electronic device and a large lever of an 8-speed automatic is even more original, although some keys here resemble the original. There are no famous buttons of all imaginable locks — only one rear axle lock is offered for the BJ80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hg6fS_0hGB2xlD00
Three-axis version of the BJ80

An even more significant difference between the Chinese SUV is its price. Basic versions of BAIC cost about 40 thousand dollars. By the way, the Chinese even worked on a three-axis version of the BJ80!

Original: Jeep Wrangler
Unique copy: BAIC BJ40

Original: Jeep Wrangler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFoJO_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aa6xR_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ40

The Chinese, like the original, have both a short three-door version and a long four-door with the possibility of removing the roof. What to say — there is even a pickup truck based on the BJ40, which is called Gladiator in the Wrangler family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQEM5_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ40

The main surprise of the BAIC design: the chassis of the car repeats the BJ80, although the prices for the basic BJ40 are half as much. A bargain purchase! The interior, as in the case of the Gelandewagen copy, bears little resemblance to the iconic original — except that some panels are painted in the body color, and everything is done quite brutally and utilitarian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260VdR_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: BAIC BJ40

And in the center of the front panel, a fancy round block is installed, with which you can start the engine, change the operating modes of the all-wheel drive, and adjust the sound level of the audio system!

Original: Toyota Land Cruiser 200
Unique copy: Hengtian L4600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8CTl_0hGB2xlD00
Original: Toyota Land Cruiser 200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373MCx_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hengtian L4600

Let me introduce the Chinese model Hengtian L4600 — the perfect solution for those who like the Land Cruiser 200, but do not want to pay a lot of money for it. Moreover, the Chinese copy is not just a little longer and wider than the original, but also more luxurious inside, having an “adult” 23-centimeter ground clearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evxbM_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hengtian L4600

The interior is richly decorated with wood, and the screen size of the media system is much larger than that of the original. Leather upholstery is not only on the seats but also on the front panel and steering wheel hub. The engine under the hood is a real V8 with a capacity of almost 300 hp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Zs8a_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hengtian L4600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yf60x_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hengtian L4600

But on closer inspection, the stitching on the seats looks crooked, and the luxurious “wood” looks plastic. Still, thinking about buying the original?

Original: Range Rover Sport
Unique copy: Hunkt Canticie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMGe9_0hGB2xlD00
Original: Range Rover Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m61PP_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hunkt Canticie

Well, the time has come to talk about luxury SUVs, the main engine of development of which in recent decades has been the Range Rover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kol9l_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hunkt Canticie

And here the Chinese also did not sit idly by, and the result of their efforts is called Hunkt Canticie from Hubei province! In fact, this is a smoker’s Range Rover for 20 thousand dollars, which is ten times cheaper than the original. Moreover, in the base, the car comes with a four-cylinder 218-horsepower engine and front-wheel drive. The car was built by way of the Zotye crossover platform, a brand known for its copies of the Porsche Macan.

At the same time, the luxury SUV has really impressive dimensions, a body length of under five meters, and a design similar to the Range Rover Sport — especially when viewed from the front and from the side. No wonder the manufacturer itself offers owners to pay the equivalent of $20 for the letters Range Rover for the body and interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mkn8E_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hunkt Canticie

Interior: there is a double screen of the Mercedes type, a steering wheel with a very unusual lower spoke, and even a washer for controlling the automatic machine like the original. There is a kind of “starry sky” on the ceiling. So, looking at the rich Chinese market, even lovers of luxury cars will not remain without alternatives. The main thing is not to forget to deposit $20 for unoriginal original Range Rover letters on the body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqwvc_0hGB2xlD00
Unique copy: Hunkt Canticie

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# China# SUV# clone# copies# Land Cruiser

Comments / 0

Published by

Latest car news & motorcycle news. News from the auto industry, reviews of the latest vehicles on the market, tuning, electric cars, used cars, and more

N/A
3292 followers

More from Daily Car News

Opinion: Review of the worst cars

Already a lot of publications, in addition to their ratings of the top best cars, also publish articles on the topic of the worst cars. The methods and criteria for evaluation were different: some conducted opinion polls and others simply looked at the technical specifications and the results of test drives. Some cars received equally bad ratings from everyone.

Read full story

Unique luxury cars in a single copy

There are truly unique creations — the only ones of their kind: it is simply impossible to meet a second such car. Most often this is the result of the work of outrageous tuning studios or enthusiasts, but sometimes automakers themselves create similar projects. The cars in our selection differ from their counterparts in body type, trim, or decor, and some are assembled in just one copy.

Read full story

Strange car tuning: рhotos of very funny cars

The car tuning industry constantly offers us something new. And if almost everyone has heard about the standard tuning set consisting of wheels, spoilers, and a large exhaust, then legends are made about the extraordinary approach of car owners to their iron horses. But sometimes the creativity of motorists goes so far that their funny cars cause a smile. Reports by Daily Car News.

Read full story
61 comments

MotoGP British GP: Bagnaia is sure that Ducati’s main opponent at Silverstone is not Quartararo

The training day turned out to be not as successful for the Ducati army as everyone expected: Bastianini, Miller, Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Martin, and Marini were placed from 9th to 13th positions in the combined protocol according to the results of FP2 BritishGP, and now the factory pilots are looking for a solution to consolidate in the TOP 10 for qualification. Francesco Bagnaia sees a clear threat to his prospects, but not from Fabio Quartararo!

Read full story
Florida State

Scandal: the number of victims of defective Takata airbags has increased

In the United States, another, 29th fatal accident was registered with a car on which defective Takata airbags were installed. This time, the victim of airbags was the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck: a man got into a minor accident, the airbags worked incorrectly and metal structural elements “shot” at him. The driver died from his injuries.

Read full story

U.S. gasoline prices declined for the seventh week in a row

Gasoline in the United States has been getting cheaper for seven weeks in a row, as a result of which the average price of a gallon has approached the $4 mark, according to the analytical company OPIS.

Read full story
18 comments

New 2025 Land Rover Discovery will become even more luxurious and prestigious

Jaguar Land Rover is going to rethink the Discovery SUV: the model will become more technologically advanced, more luxurious, and more prestigious, and the price will be closer to the Range Rover. This is necessary so that the new Defender does not take away part of Discovery’s sales, since now the cars are approximately in the same price segment.

Read full story
1 comments

Autotuning: tuning modifications that make your car worse!

The word “tuning” is associated with serious improvements designed to make the car better. For example, thanks to the modernization of the exterior, the car should become more beautiful than before, but the expectation does not always coincide with reality. Sometimes, in pursuit of external effects, developers get too carried away with dubious chips and spoil good cars, and the resulting projects seem frankly ridiculous. The editors of Daily Car News cite some recent unsuccessful creations of tuners.

Read full story
17 comments

Chevy will pay $6,000 for the rejection of complaints about burnt-out electric cars

Chevrolet has lowered the prices of the Bolt UM electric hatchback and its cross-version of the Bolt UGM model 2023. Now, these are some of the cheapest new electric cars in the United States, priced from $26,595. However, such news is unlikely to please the buyers of the Bolt 2022 model year, who paid at least $31,500 for an electric car. Chevrolet offers them compensation in the amount of $6,000, but on one condition: they will not make claims even in the event of a battery fire. It is reported by CarBuzz.

Read full story
16 comments

Africans have made an armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300 that can withstand fire from an AK-47

The South African company SBI Engineering has introduced an armored version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The SUV received an armored plate behind the second row of seats, 38 mm thick glass, run-flat tires, and an increase in weight of about 750 kilograms. The protection complies with the B6 standard, that is, the car will withstand fire from AK-47 or Vektor R5/R6 assault rifles. As reported by carbuzz.com.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

The U.S. investigates causes of collisions of Tesla cars on autopilot with motorcycles

In July, two fatal motorcycle accidents involving Tesla cars were reported in the US, one in California and the other in Utah. In both cases, the electric cars were driven on the highway under the control of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Read full story
8 comments

Driver Monitoring System Thinks Chinese People Are Sleeping Because of Narrow Eyes

The Driver Monitoring System is designed to improve the lives of motorists, making driving more comfortable and safer. However, owners of modern cars from China are faced with an unexpected problem, which, according to CarNewsChina, has already turned into one of the most discussed topics on the national social network Weibo. The fact is that electronics mistakes some Chinese for sleeping because of the narrow slit of the eyes and prohibits the use of a semi-autopilot.

Read full story
208 comments

Scandal: absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race has its reasons...

As it became known today, on Sunday, the absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race in the Czech Bridge has its reasons. First, this is a head injury sustained on Saturday during a big accident at the start of the race. But on Sunday morning, the Swiss had a chance to return to the ranks. That’s just it… they wouldn’t let him in, and not because he had something wrong with his head.

Read full story

Jorge Lorenzo is back in the saddle of a MotoGP prototype at Ducati’s Special Tests

Jorge Lorenzo, at the request of Ducati Corse factory managers, took part in the tests of the Desmosedici GP22 prototype in Mugello. “Officially” it was just a race. In the published photos, Lorenzo drove a Ducati S4R.

Read full story

Alvaro Bautista compared MotoGP and WorldSBK

Alvaro Bautista, a former MotoGP driver who planned to make a trip to the World Superbike and then return to the Grand Prix paddock, said that he had stopped understanding modern trends in Big Prizes and that the current championship “does not impress him.”

Read full story

MotoGP: The media launched a campaign against Honda – this time, because of Pol Espargaro

A powerful campaign to put pressure on Repsol Honda has unfolded in the Spanish media: journalists present the rotation of personnel in MotoGP teams as a “sweep” and rejection of pilots who are “in fact open to cooperation with all their hearts.” Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro found many supporters in sports publications. Is this the case, or is this another throw-in?

Read full story

The most expensive cars in the world are named

When talking about expensive cars, brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Rolls-Royce come to mind. However, this list includes many more titles. Cars of these brands, as a rule, are extremely beautiful, spectacular, and efficient, and some can boast of an exorbitant level of comfort. Today we have collected 10 models that stand out from the usual range of brands, the minimum price of which is 2.75 million euros.

Read full story

German court orders Tesla to pay 99,000 euros to Model X owner for faulty Autopilot

The woman sued Tesla because of problems with the Autopilot system and won the case. The Munich court ordered the American car manufacturer to reimburse the owner of the Model X 99,416 euros.

Read full story
1 comments

Huge wheels and 700 hp: the most powerful and expensive pickup Ford F-150 Raptor R has been presented

Ford F-150 2023 has added a new top version Raptor R to the lineup. Super-powered charged modification of the most popular auto in the U.S. will go on sale in the fall. It is possible to buy a Ford pickup at a price of $109,145. Details about the car have been disclosed on the official Ford website.

Read full story
1 comments

Honda may change strategy: return to Formula 1, revise plans for MotoGP

The current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. President of Honda RacingKoji Watanabe said that Honda Racing currently has no clear program from 2026: it will depend on market trends and the “green revolution” in the auto and motorcycle industry. Watanabe did not rule out that the current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy