Brutal SUVs Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and even Hummer impudently copied in China

China produces not only original cars but also quite similar copies of the iconic German, Japanese, British and American SUVs, while they are much cheaper than the originals. This is reported by Car News.

Original: Hummer H1

Unique copy: Dongfeng Warrior

At some point, this car became a real star of reports about Operation Desert Storm, so the idea to make a civilian version so that every American could get behind the wheel of a Humvee turned out to be successful.

You can buy a Chinese copy of a Hummer called Dongfeng Warrior in China — and not supported, but brand new, only from the conveyor. Yes, the Chinese are not only releasing their army equivalent of the Dongfeng EQ2050 Hummer but also making its civilian version of the Warrior for ordinary Chinese citizens, for example, farmers or civil services.

Interestingly, this copy is quite official: initially, the EQ2050 was even assembled from American components, but gradually the car was localized and upgraded to meet the needs of the Chinese army, well, the civilian Dongfeng Warrior already looks quite distinctive.

The Warrior has both a fashionable civilian-looking hood and a front panel with a modern media system. Under the hood is a 200-horsepower licensed Cummins turbo diesel with mechanics. Moreover, the engine has only four cylinders, each of which has a volume of as much as one liter. However, in 2023 they promise to put into production a 1070-horsepower electric Warrior with acceleration to one hundred in five seconds! So maybe it’s worth waiting a little longer!

Original: Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Unique copy: BAIC BJ80

The most powerful BJ80 engine is a 280 hp V6, whereas the “modest” G 500 has more than 400 horses under the hood! The interior with an electronic device and a large lever of an 8-speed automatic is even more original, although some keys here resemble the original. There are no famous buttons of all imaginable locks — only one rear axle lock is offered for the BJ80.

An even more significant difference between the Chinese SUV is its price. Basic versions of BAIC cost about 40 thousand dollars. By the way, the Chinese even worked on a three-axis version of the BJ80!

Original: Jeep Wrangler

Unique copy: BAIC BJ40

The Chinese, like the original, have both a short three-door version and a long four-door with the possibility of removing the roof. What to say — there is even a pickup truck based on the BJ40, which is called Gladiator in the Wrangler family.

The main surprise of the BAIC design: the chassis of the car repeats the BJ80, although the prices for the basic BJ40 are half as much. A bargain purchase! The interior, as in the case of the Gelandewagen copy, bears little resemblance to the iconic original — except that some panels are painted in the body color, and everything is done quite brutally and utilitarian.

And in the center of the front panel, a fancy round block is installed, with which you can start the engine, change the operating modes of the all-wheel drive, and adjust the sound level of the audio system!

Original: Toyota Land Cruiser 200

Unique copy: Hengtian L4600

Let me introduce the Chinese model Hengtian L4600 — the perfect solution for those who like the Land Cruiser 200, but do not want to pay a lot of money for it. Moreover, the Chinese copy is not just a little longer and wider than the original, but also more luxurious inside, having an “adult” 23-centimeter ground clearance.

The interior is richly decorated with wood, and the screen size of the media system is much larger than that of the original. Leather upholstery is not only on the seats but also on the front panel and steering wheel hub. The engine under the hood is a real V8 with a capacity of almost 300 hp.

But on closer inspection, the stitching on the seats looks crooked, and the luxurious “wood” looks plastic. Still, thinking about buying the original?

Original: Range Rover Sport

Unique copy: Hunkt Canticie

Well, the time has come to talk about luxury SUVs, the main engine of development of which in recent decades has been the Range Rover.

And here the Chinese also did not sit idly by, and the result of their efforts is called Hunkt Canticie from Hubei province! In fact, this is a smoker’s Range Rover for 20 thousand dollars, which is ten times cheaper than the original. Moreover, in the base, the car comes with a four-cylinder 218-horsepower engine and front-wheel drive. The car was built by way of the Zotye crossover platform, a brand known for its copies of the Porsche Macan.

At the same time, the luxury SUV has really impressive dimensions, a body length of under five meters, and a design similar to the Range Rover Sport — especially when viewed from the front and from the side. No wonder the manufacturer itself offers owners to pay the equivalent of $20 for the letters Range Rover for the body and interior.

Interior: there is a double screen of the Mercedes type, a steering wheel with a very unusual lower spoke, and even a washer for controlling the automatic machine like the original. There is a kind of “starry sky” on the ceiling. So, looking at the rich Chinese market, even lovers of luxury cars will not remain without alternatives. The main thing is not to forget to deposit $20 for unoriginal original Range Rover letters on the body.