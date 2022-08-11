Opinion: 3 Most Reliable Used SUVs

When rating SUVs for reliability among used models up to 10 years old, various factors were taken into account, including reviews from car owners themselves, the frequency of calls to car services, and the most common breakdowns characteristic of a particular car. The choice in favor of cars with mileage can be understood since cars from the salon are very expensive.

If you have a certain amount, which is definitely not enough for a new car, but you can find something on them in the secondary market, it’s worth looking for. The practice has shown that the most reliable SUVs are operated without problems for 10 years. Further issues may arise due to the natural wear of parts. Therefore, even the most careful driver will not be able to fully protect himself and his jeep from possible breakdowns caused by the aging processes of engine parts and other systems. The editorial staff of Car News has compiled its rating of the most reliable used SUVs.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Over 150 models on the track record… Find at least one more such prolific automaker! Yes, there are many cars among them designed for the domestic market and completely unknown abroad, but there are also world bestsellers, which undoubtedly include the famous SUV. The title of the most reliable SUV in the world of Land Cruiser is well deserved: each generation turned out better and always sold well, starting with the 70th series, which was launched in 1984 and ending with the two hundredths, which debuted in 2007. It can be argued that almost all generations have the same list of advantages: in addition to exceptional reliability, you can name a monumental appearance, a huge and comfortable interior, and ideal off-road characteristics.

The range of engines is extremely extensive, among them, there are diesel power units and powerful gasoline engines that perfectly cope with all the tasks. Perhaps the most famous is the 235-horsepower 4.7-liter engine installed on the 100-series SUV. Both mechanical boxes and automatic machines in a Japanese jeep match the engines – they go as much, if not more.

Land Cruiser will justify your investment, no wonder it is in the top 10 best-selling SUVs of the last two decades.

Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara cannot boast such a pedigree as the Land Cruiser, but the second place in the top 10 most reliable SUVs with mileage went to him for other virtues, among which it is worth highlighting first price availability. Yes, it looks simple, but you’re not going to buy an SUV for showing off on the podium, are you? Everything else is in order with him: this is the famous Japanese reliability, durability, excellent off-road performance, a range of powerful engines, and unpretentiousness in operation, which is legendary. The five-seat version is considered the most popular, although a more spacious seven-seat version is also good. The optimal combination of engine and transmission can be called a bundle of a two-liter 140–horsepower gasoline engine and a manual transmission – this is a copy of the third generation (2008) with a mileage of 150-200 thousand kilometers.

About the features of the SUV: corrosion is possible only on very old copies (or those who have been in an accident), with the active use of all-wheel drive, a breakdown of the crosspiece is possible. Otherwise, the car can cause trouble only because of old age and natural wear and tear.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The Germans began to develop the legendary Gelendwagen, which later became legendary, back in 1972. It came to real cars only in 1979, when a prototype was created for army purposes, and since then this SUV has consistently appeared in all ratings related to reliability.

The second generation had to wait 11 years, and it was it that broke all longevity records – the Mercedes-Benz G-Class of the third generation had to wait almost three decades… Of course, over these 28 years, the SUV has undergone many upgrades, but what American Jeep can boast of such survivability?