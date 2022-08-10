Opinion: Review of the worst cars

Daily Car News

Honda Civic 2012

Already a lot of publications, in addition to their ratings of the top best cars, also publish articles on the topic of the worst cars. The methods and criteria for evaluation were different: some conducted opinion polls and others simply looked at the technical specifications and the results of test drives. Some cars received equally bad ratings from everyone.

Rating of the worst cars:

Rover CityRover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uc67B_0hBUHEQ000
Rover CityRover

According to the versions of quite a few experts and many reputable publications, it is the Rover CityRover that should take first place in the ranking of the worst cars. Although the manufacturing company had success in the ’50s and ’60s, it did not justify its brainchild. Production was established and began in 2003. The price was more than reasonable and started at £7,000, alas, it did not include quality performance. All experts and owners complained about the incredibly awful and sloppy build quality. This led to the fact that these cars disappeared from car dealerships and showrooms rather quickly. And in 2005, Rover production was gone as well.

Honda Civic 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rds9K_0hBUHEQ000
Honda Civic 2012

A lot of noise was made by all the well-known Honda Civic 2012. Poor sound insulation leads to significant noise inside the cabin. Savings on materials for the interior trim also did not go unnoticed. Poor steering was also added to the list of shortcomings, the vagueness of the response leads to considerable discomfort while driving. It is not for nothing that many auto critics called this car “unreasonable” and “cheap”. After much criticism in many magazines, Honda has made a statement that to remedy the situation, an update to this model will be made earlier than planned.

Daihatsu Move

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpiVf_0hBUHEQ000
Daihatsu Move

Next is a representative of the Japanese car industry Daihatsu Move. Although, as should be a Japanese car, its quality and reliability have not caused criticism from anyone, and the price was more than attractive. But this model has failed to gain popularity in the West. Rather strange, and in some ways, ridiculous design became an anchor, which pulled sales of this car to the bottom. However, everyone has different tastes and despite the failure of sales in Europe, production of this car was not stopped and confidently continues, though only for the Asian market.

Suzuki X-90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pECo_0hBUHEQ000
Suzuki X-90

Suzuki X-90 of the 1995 model year has not avoided the “glory” of the worst car. Successful sales of the roadster Cappuccino and crossover Suzuki Vitara have played a bad joke. Two successful models were not enough and the Japanese decided to unite these two cars. The experiment failed. The two-seater off-road vehicle with a removable top had a terrible design, off-road passability was also the worst. In addition to that, it had very little reliability. As a result, sales were almost unprofitable, and the truck was removed from production.

Renault Avantime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdytV_0hBUHEQ000
Renault Avantime

The next in the rating of the worst cars, it would seem, in everything a successful car, Renault Avantime of 2001 production year. The car was designed to conquer, first, the youth. The extravagant design perfectly met the requirements of youth taste. For the technical part too there were no essential criticisms. But what killed the sales of this car? The answer is simple – its price! Renault Avantime was not the most available youth car. Few people could afford it, but those few who could afford to spend a lot of money chose quite other car brands. For business class customers, the design of this coupe was quite beyond the usual conservatism.

Ford Edge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aROs_0hBUHEQ000
Ford Edge

The ambitious 2007 Ford Edge, this crossover was very popular in the American market. It earned its place among the worst cars for a number of flaws in design and production. The extremely stiff and noisy suspension did not meet the requirements of a comfortable and soft ride “parkette”. As a representative of the “real American car,” it had unacceptably low reliability. The interface of the native multimedia system MyFord Touch also left much to be desired, probably on its testing was very economical, and no one paid attention to its inconvenience. The variant with bigger wheels and 22-inch disks was too heavy to drive.

Dodge Grand Caravan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K46go_0hBUHEQ000
Dodge Grand Caravan

The American Dodge Grand Caravan, which is quite popular in North and South America, suffered the same sad fate. With all its long history of production, it is somehow strange that the manufacturers have not paid attention to one of the main indicators – the economy. Nowadays this aspect is especially actual. Excessive voracity is accompanied by the very low quality of the interior assembly and frequent faults of electrical parts.

Toyota Prius C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSvOk_0hBUHEQ000
Toyota Prius C

The Toyota Prius C (on the Japanese market, the Toyota Auri) joins the list of the worst cars. Despite its popularity in the world (according to some publications, this hybrid is the third most popular car in the world and probably the most affordable hybrid in the world), it has many complaints. They concern rigid, uncomfortable suspension, extremely poor dynamics, and terrible sound insulation. All this causes discomfort when driving this car.

Jeep Liberty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoDAK_0hBUHEQ000
Jeep Liberty

Jeep Liberty (Cherokee) got a place among the worst cars for its incredible voracity. Its uneconomical fuel system is frowned upon by many experts and consumers. The interior is made of very cheap, low-quality materials and looks absolutely unpreventable. The steering, even on asphalt, leaves much to be desired. But to be fair, it is worth noting that all the experts praised this car as a real off-roader.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# worst cars# rating# auto news

Comments / 0

Published by

Latest car news & motorcycle news. News from the auto industry, reviews of the latest vehicles on the market, tuning, electric cars, used cars, and more

N/A
3264 followers

More from Daily Car News

Unique luxury cars in a single copy

There are truly unique creations — the only ones of their kind: it is simply impossible to meet a second such car. Most often this is the result of the work of outrageous tuning studios or enthusiasts, but sometimes automakers themselves create similar projects. The cars in our selection differ from their counterparts in body type, trim, or decor, and some are assembled in just one copy.

Read full story

Strange car tuning: рhotos of very funny cars

The car tuning industry constantly offers us something new. And if almost everyone has heard about the standard tuning set consisting of wheels, spoilers, and a large exhaust, then legends are made about the extraordinary approach of car owners to their iron horses. But sometimes the creativity of motorists goes so far that their funny cars cause a smile. Reports by Daily Car News.

Read full story
61 comments

MotoGP British GP: Bagnaia is sure that Ducati’s main opponent at Silverstone is not Quartararo

The training day turned out to be not as successful for the Ducati army as everyone expected: Bastianini, Miller, Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Martin, and Marini were placed from 9th to 13th positions in the combined protocol according to the results of FP2 BritishGP, and now the factory pilots are looking for a solution to consolidate in the TOP 10 for qualification. Francesco Bagnaia sees a clear threat to his prospects, but not from Fabio Quartararo!

Read full story
Florida State

Scandal: the number of victims of defective Takata airbags has increased

In the United States, another, 29th fatal accident was registered with a car on which defective Takata airbags were installed. This time, the victim of airbags was the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck: a man got into a minor accident, the airbags worked incorrectly and metal structural elements “shot” at him. The driver died from his injuries.

Read full story

U.S. gasoline prices declined for the seventh week in a row

Gasoline in the United States has been getting cheaper for seven weeks in a row, as a result of which the average price of a gallon has approached the $4 mark, according to the analytical company OPIS.

Read full story
18 comments

New 2025 Land Rover Discovery will become even more luxurious and prestigious

Jaguar Land Rover is going to rethink the Discovery SUV: the model will become more technologically advanced, more luxurious, and more prestigious, and the price will be closer to the Range Rover. This is necessary so that the new Defender does not take away part of Discovery’s sales, since now the cars are approximately in the same price segment.

Read full story
1 comments

Autotuning: tuning modifications that make your car worse!

The word “tuning” is associated with serious improvements designed to make the car better. For example, thanks to the modernization of the exterior, the car should become more beautiful than before, but the expectation does not always coincide with reality. Sometimes, in pursuit of external effects, developers get too carried away with dubious chips and spoil good cars, and the resulting projects seem frankly ridiculous. The editors of Daily Car News cite some recent unsuccessful creations of tuners.

Read full story
17 comments

Chevy will pay $6,000 for the rejection of complaints about burnt-out electric cars

Chevrolet has lowered the prices of the Bolt UM electric hatchback and its cross-version of the Bolt UGM model 2023. Now, these are some of the cheapest new electric cars in the United States, priced from $26,595. However, such news is unlikely to please the buyers of the Bolt 2022 model year, who paid at least $31,500 for an electric car. Chevrolet offers them compensation in the amount of $6,000, but on one condition: they will not make claims even in the event of a battery fire. It is reported by CarBuzz.

Read full story
16 comments

Africans have made an armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300 that can withstand fire from an AK-47

The South African company SBI Engineering has introduced an armored version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The SUV received an armored plate behind the second row of seats, 38 mm thick glass, run-flat tires, and an increase in weight of about 750 kilograms. The protection complies with the B6 standard, that is, the car will withstand fire from AK-47 or Vektor R5/R6 assault rifles. As reported by carbuzz.com.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

The U.S. investigates causes of collisions of Tesla cars on autopilot with motorcycles

In July, two fatal motorcycle accidents involving Tesla cars were reported in the US, one in California and the other in Utah. In both cases, the electric cars were driven on the highway under the control of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Read full story
8 comments

Driver Monitoring System Thinks Chinese People Are Sleeping Because of Narrow Eyes

The Driver Monitoring System is designed to improve the lives of motorists, making driving more comfortable and safer. However, owners of modern cars from China are faced with an unexpected problem, which, according to CarNewsChina, has already turned into one of the most discussed topics on the national social network Weibo. The fact is that electronics mistakes some Chinese for sleeping because of the narrow slit of the eyes and prohibits the use of a semi-autopilot.

Read full story
208 comments

Scandal: absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race has its reasons...

As it became known today, on Sunday, the absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race in the Czech Bridge has its reasons. First, this is a head injury sustained on Saturday during a big accident at the start of the race. But on Sunday morning, the Swiss had a chance to return to the ranks. That’s just it… they wouldn’t let him in, and not because he had something wrong with his head.

Read full story

Jorge Lorenzo is back in the saddle of a MotoGP prototype at Ducati’s Special Tests

Jorge Lorenzo, at the request of Ducati Corse factory managers, took part in the tests of the Desmosedici GP22 prototype in Mugello. “Officially” it was just a race. In the published photos, Lorenzo drove a Ducati S4R.

Read full story

Alvaro Bautista compared MotoGP and WorldSBK

Alvaro Bautista, a former MotoGP driver who planned to make a trip to the World Superbike and then return to the Grand Prix paddock, said that he had stopped understanding modern trends in Big Prizes and that the current championship “does not impress him.”

Read full story

MotoGP: The media launched a campaign against Honda – this time, because of Pol Espargaro

A powerful campaign to put pressure on Repsol Honda has unfolded in the Spanish media: journalists present the rotation of personnel in MotoGP teams as a “sweep” and rejection of pilots who are “in fact open to cooperation with all their hearts.” Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro found many supporters in sports publications. Is this the case, or is this another throw-in?

Read full story

The most expensive cars in the world are named

When talking about expensive cars, brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Rolls-Royce come to mind. However, this list includes many more titles. Cars of these brands, as a rule, are extremely beautiful, spectacular, and efficient, and some can boast of an exorbitant level of comfort. Today we have collected 10 models that stand out from the usual range of brands, the minimum price of which is 2.75 million euros.

Read full story

German court orders Tesla to pay 99,000 euros to Model X owner for faulty Autopilot

The woman sued Tesla because of problems with the Autopilot system and won the case. The Munich court ordered the American car manufacturer to reimburse the owner of the Model X 99,416 euros.

Read full story
1 comments

Huge wheels and 700 hp: the most powerful and expensive pickup Ford F-150 Raptor R has been presented

Ford F-150 2023 has added a new top version Raptor R to the lineup. Super-powered charged modification of the most popular auto in the U.S. will go on sale in the fall. It is possible to buy a Ford pickup at a price of $109,145. Details about the car have been disclosed on the official Ford website.

Read full story
1 comments

Honda may change strategy: return to Formula 1, revise plans for MotoGP

The current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. President of Honda RacingKoji Watanabe said that Honda Racing currently has no clear program from 2026: it will depend on market trends and the “green revolution” in the auto and motorcycle industry. Watanabe did not rule out that the current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy