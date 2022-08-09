Most Fuel Efficient Cars | Smallest Cars

Pragmatic Europeans and Americans have long preferred small cars with minimal fuel consumption. Such cars have a number of advantages, including maneuverability, fuel economy, low weight, and easy parking.

In our selection we have collected the smallest cars, presenting “tiny” that will please every lover of small cars.

An amateur from the USA created the tiniest car. At the same time, it is quite able to move on the road and has its own license plate, and is very happy for the people around.

Peel P50

It is so small and clumsy that crossing the road, you may not notice the Peel P50 at all. Or vice versa, stop halfway and, gaping in surprise, look at this miracle of technology.

And if Peel P50 does not cause surprise, then a smile on your face is guaranteed to appear!

The British single-door and single-seat Peel P50 car were produced from 1962 to 1965. The length of the machine was 1372 mm, and the weight was 59 kg.

The car was equipped with a 50 cc engine with a capacity of 4.2 hp. The maximum speed was 61 km / h.

The Peel P50 was a fairly economical model. Gasoline consumption was 2.35 liters per 100 kilometers.

A total of 47 copies were produced. Currently, each preserved sample costs more than 100 thousand dollars.

Peel Trident

Compared to the Peel P50, its successor, the Peel Trident, was a microcar with a “sporty” accent that could accommodate two people. It was presented at the 1964 British Motorcycle Show.

It was no more expensive to ride it than to walk.

Peel Trident also had three wheels and a fiberglass body, but instead of one side door, it was equipped with an overhead canopy with a glazed bubble-shaped cabin.

The car was driven by a two-stroke 1-cylinder DKW engine with a volume of 49 cm3 and a power of 4.2 hp and a 3-speed manual transmission without reverse gear. The last 6 copies received the Triumph Tina engine with a volume of 99 cm3 and a power of 6.5 hp. In total, 82 units were built from 1965-1966. Peel Trident.

Brutsch Mopetta (1956-1958)

The Brutsch Mopetta looked like a vacuum cleaner. It had no doors, one wheel at the front and two at the back: the left one was powered by a 49 cc, 2.3 hp moped engine.

The Mopetta had a steering wheel from a scooter. The left-hand controls gear shifting and clutch, and the right hand is responsible for throttle and brake. There’s also a foot brake for extra safety. The engine is started as a lawnmower – with a cord! And this “vacuum cleaner” really drives!

The buyers were enticed by slogans from the advertising booklet: “Saving on purchase and operation, only 15 marks of taxes per year, only motorcycle license, no problems with parking!

That was exactly right: the Mopetta had a handle at the front, by which the 60-kilogram machine could even be wheeled home after itself, just like the English Peel 50.

In 1957, to increase comfort, a tilt-body version was developed. At that time, the price of the car was 750 German marks. Only 14 cars were produced in total, now this vehicle is considered a coveted item in any car collection, who would have thought?!

BMW Isetta

The history of this car begins in 1955. During the eight years of production, three basic variants of the Isetta rolled off the assembly lines: two-seaters under the indexes 250 and 300, and a four-seater under the index 600, better known as the BMW 600.

Here we should clarify at once that we are talking only about basic variants, but there are a large number of modifications, variants of options, and special cars based on them, including unique models made as a single copy.

During these eight years in Germany alone, a total of more than 161,000 copies of the Izetta have been produced.

The popularity of the new micro-car was so high that there were imitators and Izetta look-alikes among other automakers all over Europe.