Most Fuel Efficient Cars | Smallest Cars

Daily Car News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTPZ4_0hAMVW7x00
Smallest and funniest cars

Pragmatic Europeans and Americans have long preferred small cars with minimal fuel consumption. Such cars have a number of advantages, including maneuverability, fuel economy, low weight, and easy parking.

In our selection we have collected the smallest cars, presenting “tiny” that will please every lover of small cars.

An amateur from the USA created the tiniest car. At the same time, it is quite able to move on the road and has its own license plate, and is very happy for the people around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4YwD_0hAMVW7x00
Tiny car

Peel P50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRmEl_0hAMVW7x00
Peel P50

It is so small and clumsy that crossing the road, you may not notice the Peel P50 at all. Or vice versa, stop halfway and, gaping in surprise, look at this miracle of technology.

And if Peel P50 does not cause surprise, then a smile on your face is guaranteed to appear!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy6q1_0hAMVW7x00
Peel P50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW8qC_0hAMVW7x00
Peel P50

The British single-door and single-seat Peel P50 car were produced from 1962 to 1965. The length of the machine was 1372 mm, and the weight was 59 kg.

The car was equipped with a 50 cc engine with a capacity of 4.2 hp. The maximum speed was 61 km / h.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTupV_0hAMVW7x00
Peel P50

The Peel P50 was a fairly economical model. Gasoline consumption was 2.35 liters per 100 kilometers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BaND_0hAMVW7x00
Peel P50

A total of 47 copies were produced. Currently, each preserved sample costs more than 100 thousand dollars.

Peel Trident

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7afP_0hAMVW7x00
Peel Trident

Compared to the Peel P50, its successor, the Peel Trident, was a microcar with a “sporty” accent that could accommodate two people. It was presented at the 1964 British Motorcycle Show.

It was no more expensive to ride it than to walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUxjj_0hAMVW7x00
Peel Trident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMVtA_0hAMVW7x00
Peel Trident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTCCC_0hAMVW7x00
Peel Trident

Peel Trident also had three wheels and a fiberglass body, but instead of one side door, it was equipped with an overhead canopy with a glazed bubble-shaped cabin.

The car was driven by a two-stroke 1-cylinder DKW engine with a volume of 49 cm3 and a power of 4.2 hp and a 3-speed manual transmission without reverse gear. The last 6 copies received the Triumph Tina engine with a volume of 99 cm3 and a power of 6.5 hp. In total, 82 units were built from 1965-1966. Peel Trident.

Brutsch Mopetta (1956-1958)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDPym_0hAMVW7x00
Brutsch Mopetta

The Brutsch Mopetta looked like a vacuum cleaner. It had no doors, one wheel at the front and two at the back: the left one was powered by a 49 cc, 2.3 hp moped engine.

The Mopetta had a steering wheel from a scooter. The left-hand controls gear shifting and clutch, and the right hand is responsible for throttle and brake. There’s also a foot brake for extra safety. The engine is started as a lawnmower – with a cord! And this “vacuum cleaner” really drives!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbXjL_0hAMVW7x00
Brutsch Mopetta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fk9ad_0hAMVW7x00
Brutsch Mopetta

The buyers were enticed by slogans from the advertising booklet: “Saving on purchase and operation, only 15 marks of taxes per year, only motorcycle license, no problems with parking!

That was exactly right: the Mopetta had a handle at the front, by which the 60-kilogram machine could even be wheeled home after itself, just like the English Peel 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9SVQ_0hAMVW7x00
Brutsch Mopetta

In 1957, to increase comfort, a tilt-body version was developed. At that time, the price of the car was 750 German marks. Only 14 cars were produced in total, now this vehicle is considered a coveted item in any car collection, who would have thought?!

BMW Isetta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enSg2_0hAMVW7x00
BMW Isetta

The history of this car begins in 1955. During the eight years of production, three basic variants of the Isetta rolled off the assembly lines: two-seaters under the indexes 250 and 300, and a four-seater under the index 600, better known as the BMW 600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5xyT_0hAMVW7x00
BMW Isetta

Here we should clarify at once that we are talking only about basic variants, but there are a large number of modifications, variants of options, and special cars based on them, including unique models made as a single copy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePnsh_0hAMVW7x00
BMW Isetta

During these eight years in Germany alone, a total of more than 161,000 copies of the Izetta have been produced.

The popularity of the new micro-car was so high that there were imitators and Izetta look-alikes among other automakers all over Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrygO_0hAMVW7x00
BMW Isetta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD2Lo_0hAMVW7x00
BMW Isetta

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# smallest cars in the world# Most Fuel Efficient Cars# funny small cars# Smallest Cars

Comments / 1

Published by

Latest car news & motorcycle news. News from the auto industry, reviews of the latest vehicles on the market, tuning, electric cars, used cars, and more

N/A
3019 followers

More from Daily Car News

Unique luxury cars in a single copy

There are truly unique creations — the only ones of their kind: it is simply impossible to meet a second such car. Most often this is the result of the work of outrageous tuning studios or enthusiasts, but sometimes automakers themselves create similar projects. The cars in our selection differ from their counterparts in body type, trim, or decor, and some are assembled in just one copy.

Read full story

Strange car tuning: рhotos of very funny cars

The car tuning industry constantly offers us something new. And if almost everyone has heard about the standard tuning set consisting of wheels, spoilers, and a large exhaust, then legends are made about the extraordinary approach of car owners to their iron horses. But sometimes the creativity of motorists goes so far that their funny cars cause a smile. Reports by Daily Car News.

Read full story
59 comments

MotoGP British GP: Bagnaia is sure that Ducati’s main opponent at Silverstone is not Quartararo

The training day turned out to be not as successful for the Ducati army as everyone expected: Bastianini, Miller, Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Martin, and Marini were placed from 9th to 13th positions in the combined protocol according to the results of FP2 BritishGP, and now the factory pilots are looking for a solution to consolidate in the TOP 10 for qualification. Francesco Bagnaia sees a clear threat to his prospects, but not from Fabio Quartararo!

Read full story
Florida State

Scandal: the number of victims of defective Takata airbags has increased

In the United States, another, 29th fatal accident was registered with a car on which defective Takata airbags were installed. This time, the victim of airbags was the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck: a man got into a minor accident, the airbags worked incorrectly and metal structural elements “shot” at him. The driver died from his injuries.

Read full story

U.S. gasoline prices declined for the seventh week in a row

Gasoline in the United States has been getting cheaper for seven weeks in a row, as a result of which the average price of a gallon has approached the $4 mark, according to the analytical company OPIS.

Read full story
18 comments

New 2025 Land Rover Discovery will become even more luxurious and prestigious

Jaguar Land Rover is going to rethink the Discovery SUV: the model will become more technologically advanced, more luxurious, and more prestigious, and the price will be closer to the Range Rover. This is necessary so that the new Defender does not take away part of Discovery’s sales, since now the cars are approximately in the same price segment.

Read full story
1 comments

Autotuning: tuning modifications that make your car worse!

The word “tuning” is associated with serious improvements designed to make the car better. For example, thanks to the modernization of the exterior, the car should become more beautiful than before, but the expectation does not always coincide with reality. Sometimes, in pursuit of external effects, developers get too carried away with dubious chips and spoil good cars, and the resulting projects seem frankly ridiculous. The editors of Daily Car News cite some recent unsuccessful creations of tuners.

Read full story
17 comments

Chevy will pay $6,000 for the rejection of complaints about burnt-out electric cars

Chevrolet has lowered the prices of the Bolt UM electric hatchback and its cross-version of the Bolt UGM model 2023. Now, these are some of the cheapest new electric cars in the United States, priced from $26,595. However, such news is unlikely to please the buyers of the Bolt 2022 model year, who paid at least $31,500 for an electric car. Chevrolet offers them compensation in the amount of $6,000, but on one condition: they will not make claims even in the event of a battery fire. It is reported by CarBuzz.

Read full story
16 comments

Africans have made an armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300 that can withstand fire from an AK-47

The South African company SBI Engineering has introduced an armored version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The SUV received an armored plate behind the second row of seats, 38 mm thick glass, run-flat tires, and an increase in weight of about 750 kilograms. The protection complies with the B6 standard, that is, the car will withstand fire from AK-47 or Vektor R5/R6 assault rifles. As reported by carbuzz.com.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

The U.S. investigates causes of collisions of Tesla cars on autopilot with motorcycles

In July, two fatal motorcycle accidents involving Tesla cars were reported in the US, one in California and the other in Utah. In both cases, the electric cars were driven on the highway under the control of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Read full story
8 comments

Driver Monitoring System Thinks Chinese People Are Sleeping Because of Narrow Eyes

The Driver Monitoring System is designed to improve the lives of motorists, making driving more comfortable and safer. However, owners of modern cars from China are faced with an unexpected problem, which, according to CarNewsChina, has already turned into one of the most discussed topics on the national social network Weibo. The fact is that electronics mistakes some Chinese for sleeping because of the narrow slit of the eyes and prohibits the use of a semi-autopilot.

Read full story
208 comments

Scandal: absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race has its reasons...

As it became known today, on Sunday, the absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race in the Czech Bridge has its reasons. First, this is a head injury sustained on Saturday during a big accident at the start of the race. But on Sunday morning, the Swiss had a chance to return to the ranks. That’s just it… they wouldn’t let him in, and not because he had something wrong with his head.

Read full story

Jorge Lorenzo is back in the saddle of a MotoGP prototype at Ducati’s Special Tests

Jorge Lorenzo, at the request of Ducati Corse factory managers, took part in the tests of the Desmosedici GP22 prototype in Mugello. “Officially” it was just a race. In the published photos, Lorenzo drove a Ducati S4R.

Read full story

Alvaro Bautista compared MotoGP and WorldSBK

Alvaro Bautista, a former MotoGP driver who planned to make a trip to the World Superbike and then return to the Grand Prix paddock, said that he had stopped understanding modern trends in Big Prizes and that the current championship “does not impress him.”

Read full story

MotoGP: The media launched a campaign against Honda – this time, because of Pol Espargaro

A powerful campaign to put pressure on Repsol Honda has unfolded in the Spanish media: journalists present the rotation of personnel in MotoGP teams as a “sweep” and rejection of pilots who are “in fact open to cooperation with all their hearts.” Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro found many supporters in sports publications. Is this the case, or is this another throw-in?

Read full story

The most expensive cars in the world are named

When talking about expensive cars, brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Rolls-Royce come to mind. However, this list includes many more titles. Cars of these brands, as a rule, are extremely beautiful, spectacular, and efficient, and some can boast of an exorbitant level of comfort. Today we have collected 10 models that stand out from the usual range of brands, the minimum price of which is 2.75 million euros.

Read full story

German court orders Tesla to pay 99,000 euros to Model X owner for faulty Autopilot

The woman sued Tesla because of problems with the Autopilot system and won the case. The Munich court ordered the American car manufacturer to reimburse the owner of the Model X 99,416 euros.

Read full story
1 comments

Huge wheels and 700 hp: the most powerful and expensive pickup Ford F-150 Raptor R has been presented

Ford F-150 2023 has added a new top version Raptor R to the lineup. Super-powered charged modification of the most popular auto in the U.S. will go on sale in the fall. It is possible to buy a Ford pickup at a price of $109,145. Details about the car have been disclosed on the official Ford website.

Read full story
1 comments

Honda may change strategy: return to Formula 1, revise plans for MotoGP

The current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. President of Honda RacingKoji Watanabe said that Honda Racing currently has no clear program from 2026: it will depend on market trends and the “green revolution” in the auto and motorcycle industry. Watanabe did not rule out that the current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story

Apocalypse 6×6 revealed the Juggernaut six-wheel off-road vehicle based on the RAM 1500 TRX

Apocalypse 6×6 is a creator of truly wild vehicles. The firm has six-wheeled versions of the Jeep Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and RAM 1500 TRX models in its arsenal, which got their own names: Hellfire, Dark Horse, and Warlord, respectively. She called her latest project the Juggernaut. It is based precisely on the RAM 1500 TRX. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy