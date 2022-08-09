Unique luxury cars in a single copy

Daily Car News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVYYj_0h8o6fHX00
VLF Force 1

There are truly unique creations — the only ones of their kind: it is simply impossible to meet a second such car. Most often this is the result of the work of outrageous tuning studios or enthusiasts, but sometimes automakers themselves create similar projects. The cars in our selection differ from their counterparts in body type, trim, or decor, and some are assembled in just one copy.

Lynx Eventer by Paolo Gucci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SWj7_0h8o6fHX00
Lynx Eventer by Paolo Gucci

The look of a unique shooting break was created by Paolo Gucci. The former Gucci stylish intended to assemble about twenty cars, but the fashion house did not give permission to use the brand name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvwSR_0h8o6fHX00
Lynx Eventer by Paolo Gucci

In total, Lynx Engineering has produced about 70 similar cars, but the stylist personally worked on the design of this instance. Specialists extended the roof, moved the second row of seats, and changed the location of the fuel tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fk4fO_0h8o6fHX00
Lynx Eventer by Paolo Gucci

The interior features calfskin, faux suede, as well as ash, elm, and Afghan lapis lazuli decor. The trunk holds approximately 670 liters of luggage. Eight years ago, the car underwent a complete restoration.

Jaguar XJS Hatchback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2XDw_0h8o6fHX00
Jaguar XJS Hatchback

Another British coupe was turned into a hatchback. The conversion was started by an ex-employee of the company, and the work took 58 hours. The idea came from the creator back in 1981, but he took up the case fourteen years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PN3T_0h8o6fHX00
Jaguar XJS Hatchback

When building the car, the author was inspired by the aforementioned shooting break from Lynx Engineering. The base was a coupe in the XJS AJ6 version with a four-liter engine and automatic. The two-door lost its original rear and received a stainless steel gas tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkoTW_0h8o6fHX00
Jaguar XJS Hatchback

The James Sidwell Classic Cars workshop has created new body parts, brake lights, and taillights. The wheels are taken from the XJR, and the oval exhaust pipes are from the Celebration version, developed for the 60th anniversary of Jaguar. The mileage at the time of sale was slightly less than 190 thousand kilometers.

Mitsuoka Rock Star LHD Only1 Special

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRz7k_0h8o6fHX00
Mitsuoka Rock Star LHD Only1 Special

The Japanese company has released only one left-hand drive copy of its model. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was the source of inspiration for the designers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323Kvt_0h8o6fHX00
Mitsuoka Rock Star LHD Only1 Special

Previously, 200 right-hand drive roadsters based on the Mazda MX-5 were assembled for Japan. The base for the 201st car for 9.9 million yen was a Canadian modification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByfCu_0h8o6fHX00
Mitsuoka Rock Star LHD Only1 Special

The power unit is taken from the modern MX-5 generation ND, but if the right-hand drive roadsters are equipped with a 1.5-liter 132-horsepower engine paired with a six-speed mechanics or a six-band automatic, then a special car was equipped with a 2.0-liter engine with a capacity of 184 horsepower.

Aston Martin Bulldog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8gp8_0h8o6fHX00
Aston Martin Bulldog

The British company restored a unique concept: the process took two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gqr09_0h8o6fHX00
Aston Martin Bulldog

Work on the model began 45 years ago. The goal was to gain 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), but in 1979 the car managed to reach only 307 kilometers per hour. The 5.3-liter V8 turbo engine produced 608 horsepower. The developers planned to assemble 15-25 units, but the supercar turned out to be unreasonably expensive to produce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsbTH_0h8o6fHX00
Aston Martin Bulldog

Over six thousand hours specialists repaired and recreated parts. This year, the owner still intends to accelerate to the coveted speed.

Pagani Huayra NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlPQ5_0h8o6fHX00
Pagani Huayra NC

The Pagani Special Projects division has created a special car based on Huayra Roadster BC units for a Chinese customer. The six-liter V12 turbo engine from Mercedes-AMG produces 830 horsepower and 1079 Nm and works with a seven-speed sequential transmission Xtrac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvjQz_0h8o6fHX00
Pagani Huayra NC

The color of the body should emphasize its shape. The key dark blue color is combined with unpainted carbon fiber elements under a glossy varnish, as well as with red and white accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14J9t2_0h8o6fHX00
Pagani Huayra NC

The roof air intake is made in the style of the same Panagi Imola detail, but it reaches the windshield for novelty. The interior is standard: carbon fiber and artificial suede are used here.

Ferrari SP48 Unica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fe8Od_0h8o6fHX00
Ferrari SP48 Unica

The two-seater Berlinetta is based on the F8 Tributo, but the design studio of the company managed by Flavio Manzoni worked on the exterior. The buyer turned out to be a “long-time” friend of the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIBXH_0h8o6fHX00
Ferrari SP48 Unica

The body is red. In the same shade, the decor is made in a dark gray interior, decorated with Alcantara. Some exterior parts are made by 3D printing, but there is no rear window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqiBU_0h8o6fHX00
Ferrari SP48 Unica

The manufacturer did not share technical information. For sure, the car borrowed a twin-turbo V8 from the F8 Tributo: on the original model, it develops 720 horsepower and 770 Nm. The “Donor” gains an “a hundred” in 2.9 seconds and accelerates to 340 kilometers per hour.

VLF Force 1

VLF Force 1

A unique roadster based on the Dodge Viper with a carbon body by Henrik Fisker and a mileage of 248 kilometers was estimated in the United States at 349 thousand dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTJR3_0h8o6fHX00
VLF Force 1

The 8.4-liter V10 produces 745 horsepower and is combined with a six-speed manual. The car can score an “a hundred” in three seconds and accelerate to 350 kilometers per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQj6V_0h8o6fHX00
VLF Force 1

In total, VLF Automotive made four coupes and one roadster. Inside — leather, suede, and carbon fiber decor. The supercar also has 21-inch wheels, laser lighting, and adjustable suspension.

Bentley Continental GTC Equestrian Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUqM8_0h8o6fHX00
Bentley Continental GTC Equestrian Edition

Bentley Mulliner Collections has built a convertible, symbolizing the aristocratic hobbies associated with horse riding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvRKE_0h8o6fHX00
Bentley Continental GTC Equestrian Edition

The car has a Christmas tree-colored body, dark chrome, and 22-inch wheels. The interior is decorated in brown and green tones. The headrests depict a rider on a horse. Tweed with diamond stitching appeared on the doors, and a special veneer appeared on the panel and console.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8mah_0h8o6fHX00
Bentley Continental GTC Equestrian Edition

The top version is taken as a basis: the six-liter W12 develops 635 horsepower and 900 Nm. The cost of the car is not named. Since you have scrolled to the last slide, you are entitled to a bonus: a photo gallery with individual Ferrari models.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cars in a single instance# luxury cars# unique cars# SPORTS CAR# ROADSTER

Comments / 0

Published by

Latest car news & motorcycle news. News from the auto industry, reviews of the latest vehicles on the market, tuning, electric cars, used cars, and more

N/A
3019 followers

More from Daily Car News

Strange car tuning: рhotos of very funny cars

The car tuning industry constantly offers us something new. And if almost everyone has heard about the standard tuning set consisting of wheels, spoilers, and a large exhaust, then legends are made about the extraordinary approach of car owners to their iron horses. But sometimes the creativity of motorists goes so far that their funny cars cause a smile. Reports by Daily Car News.

Read full story
59 comments

MotoGP British GP: Bagnaia is sure that Ducati’s main opponent at Silverstone is not Quartararo

The training day turned out to be not as successful for the Ducati army as everyone expected: Bastianini, Miller, Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Martin, and Marini were placed from 9th to 13th positions in the combined protocol according to the results of FP2 BritishGP, and now the factory pilots are looking for a solution to consolidate in the TOP 10 for qualification. Francesco Bagnaia sees a clear threat to his prospects, but not from Fabio Quartararo!

Read full story
Florida State

Scandal: the number of victims of defective Takata airbags has increased

In the United States, another, 29th fatal accident was registered with a car on which defective Takata airbags were installed. This time, the victim of airbags was the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck: a man got into a minor accident, the airbags worked incorrectly and metal structural elements “shot” at him. The driver died from his injuries.

Read full story

U.S. gasoline prices declined for the seventh week in a row

Gasoline in the United States has been getting cheaper for seven weeks in a row, as a result of which the average price of a gallon has approached the $4 mark, according to the analytical company OPIS.

Read full story
18 comments

New 2025 Land Rover Discovery will become even more luxurious and prestigious

Jaguar Land Rover is going to rethink the Discovery SUV: the model will become more technologically advanced, more luxurious, and more prestigious, and the price will be closer to the Range Rover. This is necessary so that the new Defender does not take away part of Discovery’s sales, since now the cars are approximately in the same price segment.

Read full story
1 comments

Autotuning: tuning modifications that make your car worse!

The word “tuning” is associated with serious improvements designed to make the car better. For example, thanks to the modernization of the exterior, the car should become more beautiful than before, but the expectation does not always coincide with reality. Sometimes, in pursuit of external effects, developers get too carried away with dubious chips and spoil good cars, and the resulting projects seem frankly ridiculous. The editors of Daily Car News cite some recent unsuccessful creations of tuners.

Read full story
17 comments

Chevy will pay $6,000 for the rejection of complaints about burnt-out electric cars

Chevrolet has lowered the prices of the Bolt UM electric hatchback and its cross-version of the Bolt UGM model 2023. Now, these are some of the cheapest new electric cars in the United States, priced from $26,595. However, such news is unlikely to please the buyers of the Bolt 2022 model year, who paid at least $31,500 for an electric car. Chevrolet offers them compensation in the amount of $6,000, but on one condition: they will not make claims even in the event of a battery fire. It is reported by CarBuzz.

Read full story
16 comments

Africans have made an armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300 that can withstand fire from an AK-47

The South African company SBI Engineering has introduced an armored version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The SUV received an armored plate behind the second row of seats, 38 mm thick glass, run-flat tires, and an increase in weight of about 750 kilograms. The protection complies with the B6 standard, that is, the car will withstand fire from AK-47 or Vektor R5/R6 assault rifles. As reported by carbuzz.com.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

The U.S. investigates causes of collisions of Tesla cars on autopilot with motorcycles

In July, two fatal motorcycle accidents involving Tesla cars were reported in the US, one in California and the other in Utah. In both cases, the electric cars were driven on the highway under the control of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Read full story
8 comments

Driver Monitoring System Thinks Chinese People Are Sleeping Because of Narrow Eyes

The Driver Monitoring System is designed to improve the lives of motorists, making driving more comfortable and safer. However, owners of modern cars from China are faced with an unexpected problem, which, according to CarNewsChina, has already turned into one of the most discussed topics on the national social network Weibo. The fact is that electronics mistakes some Chinese for sleeping because of the narrow slit of the eyes and prohibits the use of a semi-autopilot.

Read full story
208 comments

Scandal: absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race has its reasons...

As it became known today, on Sunday, the absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race in the Czech Bridge has its reasons. First, this is a head injury sustained on Saturday during a big accident at the start of the race. But on Sunday morning, the Swiss had a chance to return to the ranks. That’s just it… they wouldn’t let him in, and not because he had something wrong with his head.

Read full story

Jorge Lorenzo is back in the saddle of a MotoGP prototype at Ducati’s Special Tests

Jorge Lorenzo, at the request of Ducati Corse factory managers, took part in the tests of the Desmosedici GP22 prototype in Mugello. “Officially” it was just a race. In the published photos, Lorenzo drove a Ducati S4R.

Read full story

Alvaro Bautista compared MotoGP and WorldSBK

Alvaro Bautista, a former MotoGP driver who planned to make a trip to the World Superbike and then return to the Grand Prix paddock, said that he had stopped understanding modern trends in Big Prizes and that the current championship “does not impress him.”

Read full story

MotoGP: The media launched a campaign against Honda – this time, because of Pol Espargaro

A powerful campaign to put pressure on Repsol Honda has unfolded in the Spanish media: journalists present the rotation of personnel in MotoGP teams as a “sweep” and rejection of pilots who are “in fact open to cooperation with all their hearts.” Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro found many supporters in sports publications. Is this the case, or is this another throw-in?

Read full story

The most expensive cars in the world are named

When talking about expensive cars, brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Rolls-Royce come to mind. However, this list includes many more titles. Cars of these brands, as a rule, are extremely beautiful, spectacular, and efficient, and some can boast of an exorbitant level of comfort. Today we have collected 10 models that stand out from the usual range of brands, the minimum price of which is 2.75 million euros.

Read full story

German court orders Tesla to pay 99,000 euros to Model X owner for faulty Autopilot

The woman sued Tesla because of problems with the Autopilot system and won the case. The Munich court ordered the American car manufacturer to reimburse the owner of the Model X 99,416 euros.

Read full story
1 comments

Huge wheels and 700 hp: the most powerful and expensive pickup Ford F-150 Raptor R has been presented

Ford F-150 2023 has added a new top version Raptor R to the lineup. Super-powered charged modification of the most popular auto in the U.S. will go on sale in the fall. It is possible to buy a Ford pickup at a price of $109,145. Details about the car have been disclosed on the official Ford website.

Read full story
1 comments

Honda may change strategy: return to Formula 1, revise plans for MotoGP

The current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. President of Honda RacingKoji Watanabe said that Honda Racing currently has no clear program from 2026: it will depend on market trends and the “green revolution” in the auto and motorcycle industry. Watanabe did not rule out that the current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story

Apocalypse 6×6 revealed the Juggernaut six-wheel off-road vehicle based on the RAM 1500 TRX

Apocalypse 6×6 is a creator of truly wild vehicles. The firm has six-wheeled versions of the Jeep Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and RAM 1500 TRX models in its arsenal, which got their own names: Hellfire, Dark Horse, and Warlord, respectively. She called her latest project the Juggernaut. It is based precisely on the RAM 1500 TRX. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy