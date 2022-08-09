Unique luxury cars in a single copy

There are truly unique creations — the only ones of their kind: it is simply impossible to meet a second such car. Most often this is the result of the work of outrageous tuning studios or enthusiasts, but sometimes automakers themselves create similar projects. The cars in our selection differ from their counterparts in body type, trim, or decor, and some are assembled in just one copy.

Lynx Eventer by Paolo Gucci

The look of a unique shooting break was created by Paolo Gucci. The former Gucci stylish intended to assemble about twenty cars, but the fashion house did not give permission to use the brand name.

In total, Lynx Engineering has produced about 70 similar cars, but the stylist personally worked on the design of this instance. Specialists extended the roof, moved the second row of seats, and changed the location of the fuel tank.

The interior features calfskin, faux suede, as well as ash, elm, and Afghan lapis lazuli decor. The trunk holds approximately 670 liters of luggage. Eight years ago, the car underwent a complete restoration.

Jaguar XJS Hatchback

Another British coupe was turned into a hatchback. The conversion was started by an ex-employee of the company, and the work took 58 hours. The idea came from the creator back in 1981, but he took up the case fourteen years ago.

When building the car, the author was inspired by the aforementioned shooting break from Lynx Engineering. The base was a coupe in the XJS AJ6 version with a four-liter engine and automatic. The two-door lost its original rear and received a stainless steel gas tank.

The James Sidwell Classic Cars workshop has created new body parts, brake lights, and taillights. The wheels are taken from the XJR, and the oval exhaust pipes are from the Celebration version, developed for the 60th anniversary of Jaguar. The mileage at the time of sale was slightly less than 190 thousand kilometers.

Mitsuoka Rock Star LHD Only1 Special

The Japanese company has released only one left-hand drive copy of its model. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was the source of inspiration for the designers.

Previously, 200 right-hand drive roadsters based on the Mazda MX-5 were assembled for Japan. The base for the 201st car for 9.9 million yen was a Canadian modification.

The power unit is taken from the modern MX-5 generation ND, but if the right-hand drive roadsters are equipped with a 1.5-liter 132-horsepower engine paired with a six-speed mechanics or a six-band automatic, then a special car was equipped with a 2.0-liter engine with a capacity of 184 horsepower.

Aston Martin Bulldog

The British company restored a unique concept: the process took two years.

Work on the model began 45 years ago. The goal was to gain 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), but in 1979 the car managed to reach only 307 kilometers per hour. The 5.3-liter V8 turbo engine produced 608 horsepower. The developers planned to assemble 15-25 units, but the supercar turned out to be unreasonably expensive to produce.

Over six thousand hours specialists repaired and recreated parts. This year, the owner still intends to accelerate to the coveted speed.

Pagani Huayra NC

The Pagani Special Projects division has created a special car based on Huayra Roadster BC units for a Chinese customer. The six-liter V12 turbo engine from Mercedes-AMG produces 830 horsepower and 1079 Nm and works with a seven-speed sequential transmission Xtrac.

The color of the body should emphasize its shape. The key dark blue color is combined with unpainted carbon fiber elements under a glossy varnish, as well as with red and white accents.

The roof air intake is made in the style of the same Panagi Imola detail, but it reaches the windshield for novelty. The interior is standard: carbon fiber and artificial suede are used here.

Ferrari SP48 Unica

The two-seater Berlinetta is based on the F8 Tributo, but the design studio of the company managed by Flavio Manzoni worked on the exterior. The buyer turned out to be a “long-time” friend of the company.

The body is red. In the same shade, the decor is made in a dark gray interior, decorated with Alcantara. Some exterior parts are made by 3D printing, but there is no rear window.

The manufacturer did not share technical information. For sure, the car borrowed a twin-turbo V8 from the F8 Tributo: on the original model, it develops 720 horsepower and 770 Nm. The “Donor” gains an “a hundred” in 2.9 seconds and accelerates to 340 kilometers per hour.

VLF Force 1

A unique roadster based on the Dodge Viper with a carbon body by Henrik Fisker and a mileage of 248 kilometers was estimated in the United States at 349 thousand dollars.

The 8.4-liter V10 produces 745 horsepower and is combined with a six-speed manual. The car can score an “a hundred” in three seconds and accelerate to 350 kilometers per hour.

In total, VLF Automotive made four coupes and one roadster. Inside — leather, suede, and carbon fiber decor. The supercar also has 21-inch wheels, laser lighting, and adjustable suspension.

Bentley Continental GTC Equestrian Edition

Bentley Mulliner Collections has built a convertible, symbolizing the aristocratic hobbies associated with horse riding.

The car has a Christmas tree-colored body, dark chrome, and 22-inch wheels. The interior is decorated in brown and green tones. The headrests depict a rider on a horse. Tweed with diamond stitching appeared on the doors, and a special veneer appeared on the panel and console.

The top version is taken as a basis: the six-liter W12 develops 635 horsepower and 900 Nm. The cost of the car is not named. Since you have scrolled to the last slide, you are entitled to a bonus: a photo gallery with individual Ferrari models.