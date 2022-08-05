Scandal: the number of victims of defective Takata airbags has increased

In the United States, another, 29th fatal accident was registered with a car on which defective Takata airbags were installed. This time, the victim of airbags was the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck: a man got into a minor accident, the airbags worked incorrectly and metal structural elements “shot” at him. The driver died from his injuries.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air and repeated high temperatures. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The incident occurred in Florida last month. It became the 20th fatal accident with a car with Takata airbags in the United States and the 29th in the world. According to the Associated Press, the man who drove a potentially dangerous pickup truck ignored the recall, during which airbags were replaced on all Ford Rangers of those years.

The recall campaign was conducted last year and affected almost 400 thousand cars, including Ranger pickups produced between 2004 and 2011. However, in the USA, recall campaigns are voluntary, so some car owners ignore them.

Takata airbags have been installed on cars of major brands for 15 years, including Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, Mitsubishi, Subaru, BMW, Mazda, Ford, and others. Reviews of potentially dangerous cars with Takata have been conducted for ten years and cover more than 12 brands and over 50 million cars.

Source: dailycarnews.net