New 2025 Land Rover Discovery will become even more luxurious and prestigious

Jaguar Land Rover is going to rethink the Discovery SUV: the model will become more technologically advanced, more luxurious, and more prestigious, and the price will be closer to the Range Rover. This is necessary so that the new Defender does not take away part of Discovery’s sales, since now the cars are approximately in the same price segment.

After the release of the new Land Rover Defender and Range Rover, it seemed that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had completely forgotten about Discovery — but this is not the case.

According to JLR CEO Thierry Bollore, quoted by AutoExpress, the SUV will rise even higher in the hierarchy and move away in price from the Defender. The model will receive a less utilitarian and more status-oriented design, and its main buyers will be, according to JLR’s definition, “discerning families”.

Apparently, the name Discovery, like Defender, will get not one model, but the whole family (the current crossover Discovery Sport does not count). The SUV will be based on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex) platform with a two—lever suspension in front and a five-lever rear, which will be followed by a wide range of power plants – from diesel “sixes” 3.0 of the Ingenious family to the “BMW” V8 4.4 and rechargeable hybrid systems.

Of course, all the newfangled “chips” will appear on Discovery: the Pivi Pro media system with updates “by air”, steering rear wheels, air-proofing with adaptive Bilstein two-valve shock absorbers, retractable door handles, and Dynamic Light Projection LED optics. Each headlight includes 1.3 million individually controlled micromirrors that set the shape and size of the light beam, as well as “draw” hints on the road.

The price will also change. If now Discovery and Defender are located plus or minus at the same level (from 57,225 and 51,365 pounds, respectively), then in the future Disco will be closer to Ranger Rover, whose prices in the UK start at 99,375 pounds.

