Chevy will pay $6,000 for the rejection of complaints about burnt-out electric cars

Chevrolet has lowered the prices of the Bolt UM electric hatchback and its cross-version of the Bolt UGM model 2023. Now, these are some of the cheapest new electric cars in the United States, priced from $26,595. However, such news is unlikely to please the buyers of the Bolt 2022 model year, who paid at least $31,500 for an electric car. Chevrolet offers them compensation in the amount of $6,000, but on one condition: they will not make claims even in the event of a battery fire. It is reported by CarBuzz.

Buyers of the Bolt 2022 model year can apply for compensation on the Chevrolet website. During the filling, they are offered to accept a number of conditions, one of which involves refusing the opportunity to sue General Motors if something goes wrong with the electric car. It is particularly noted that the owner will not be able to make claims in case of problems with the battery. And this is an important remark for Bolt, which is associated with costly reviews due to flammable batteries.

A Chevrolet representative confirmed that the agreement prohibits filing both personal and class action lawsuits. According to him, this is a “common practice” when calculating such compensation. However, the manufacturer does not absolve itself of responsibility in case of recall campaigns that will affect all issue cars — even if their owners have agreed to accept the money.

Chevrolet Bolt had to be recalled more than once because of fire-hazardous batteries. After the first precedents, Chevrolet disavowed the issue, but after the media coverage, it still conducted its own investigation.

As a result, owners of electric cars were advised to park away from houses and other cars, and then, after 16 fires, the manufacturer recalled more than 140 thousand Bolt. The reason for the large-scale action, which cost General Motors two billion dollars, was called a defect in batteries from the Korean LG Chem.

