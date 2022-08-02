Africans have made an armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300 that can withstand fire from an AK-47

Daily Car News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8fOP_0h2Dhosr00
Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The South African company SBI Engineering has introduced an armored version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The SUV received an armored plate behind the second row of seats, 38 mm thick glass, run-flat tires, and an increase in weight of about 750 kilograms. The protection complies with the B6 standard, that is, the car will withstand fire from AK-47 or Vektor R5/R6 assault rifles. As reported by carbuzz.com.

Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is produced in Canada, and also in South Africa. The local company SBI Engineering is proposed to protect the SUV according to the B6 standard, that is, it will withstand fire from AK-47 or Vektor R5/R6 assault rifles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRrgN_0h2Dhosr00
Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuYoM_0h2Dhosr00
Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wp7xA_0h2Dhosr00
Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHMQS_0h2Dhosr00
Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The package of improvements includes an armored plate behind the second row of seats. It was shifted a little closer to the stern to add more space for the passengers. The roof, sidewall of the body, bottom, and glass are also armored (thickness — 38 mm). Instead of the usual tires, there are run flats.

The armored Cruiser 300 is heavier than usual by about 750 kilograms, so SVI Engineering strengthens the suspension so that the SUV drives and steers like a standard one. At the same time, all electronic assistants are saved — from parking sensors to cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290rrO_0h2Dhosr00
Salon armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pg7fL_0h2Dhosr00
Salon armored Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Booking a car takes an average of four months, and such a revision costs 981,823 South African rands.

Earlier, a similar armored car was shown by the Canadian company Inkas. To be certified according to the VPAM VR7 ballistic resistance standard and the explosive ERV2010, the car had to fire 780 rounds from weapons of various calibers, detonate six hand grenades at the roof level and four under the bottom, as well as two DM31 land mines and the equivalent of 15 kilograms of TNT at a distance of two meters.

Source: dailycarnews.net

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 30# Toyota Land Cruiser 300# TUNING# armored car

Comments / 7

Published by

Latest car news & motorcycle news. News from the auto industry, expert reviews of the latest vehicles on the market, tuning, electric cars, used cars, and more

N/A
2326 followers

More from Daily Car News

Florida State

Scandal: the number of victims of defective Takata airbags has increased

In the United States, another, 29th fatal accident was registered with a car on which defective Takata airbags were installed. This time, the victim of airbags was the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck: a man got into a minor accident, the airbags worked incorrectly and metal structural elements “shot” at him. The driver died from his injuries.

Read full story

U.S. gasoline prices declined for the seventh week in a row

Gasoline in the United States has been getting cheaper for seven weeks in a row, as a result of which the average price of a gallon has approached the $4 mark, according to the analytical company OPIS.

Read full story
13 comments

New 2025 Land Rover Discovery will become even more luxurious and prestigious

Jaguar Land Rover is going to rethink the Discovery SUV: the model will become more technologically advanced, more luxurious, and more prestigious, and the price will be closer to the Range Rover. This is necessary so that the new Defender does not take away part of Discovery’s sales, since now the cars are approximately in the same price segment.

Read full story
1 comments

Autotuning: tuning modifications that make your car worse!

The word “tuning” is associated with serious improvements designed to make the car better. For example, thanks to the modernization of the exterior, the car should become more beautiful than before, but the expectation does not always coincide with reality. Sometimes, in pursuit of external effects, developers get too carried away with dubious chips and spoil good cars, and the resulting projects seem frankly ridiculous. The editors of Daily Car News cite some recent unsuccessful creations of tuners.

Read full story
4 comments

Chevy will pay $6,000 for the rejection of complaints about burnt-out electric cars

Chevrolet has lowered the prices of the Bolt UM electric hatchback and its cross-version of the Bolt UGM model 2023. Now, these are some of the cheapest new electric cars in the United States, priced from $26,595. However, such news is unlikely to please the buyers of the Bolt 2022 model year, who paid at least $31,500 for an electric car. Chevrolet offers them compensation in the amount of $6,000, but on one condition: they will not make claims even in the event of a battery fire. It is reported by CarBuzz.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

The U.S. investigates causes of collisions of Tesla cars on autopilot with motorcycles

In July, two fatal motorcycle accidents involving Tesla cars were reported in the US, one in California and the other in Utah. In both cases, the electric cars were driven on the highway under the control of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Read full story
8 comments

Driver Monitoring System Thinks Chinese People Are Sleeping Because of Narrow Eyes

The Driver Monitoring System is designed to improve the lives of motorists, making driving more comfortable and safer. However, owners of modern cars from China are faced with an unexpected problem, which, according to CarNewsChina, has already turned into one of the most discussed topics on the national social network Weibo. The fact is that electronics mistakes some Chinese for sleeping because of the narrow slit of the eyes and prohibits the use of a semi-autopilot.

Read full story
208 comments

Scandal: absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race has its reasons...

As it became known today, on Sunday, the absence of Dominique Aegerter at the start of the second World Supersport race in the Czech Bridge has its reasons. First, this is a head injury sustained on Saturday during a big accident at the start of the race. But on Sunday morning, the Swiss had a chance to return to the ranks. That’s just it… they wouldn’t let him in, and not because he had something wrong with his head.

Read full story

Jorge Lorenzo is back in the saddle of a MotoGP prototype at Ducati’s Special Tests

Jorge Lorenzo, at the request of Ducati Corse factory managers, took part in the tests of the Desmosedici GP22 prototype in Mugello. “Officially” it was just a race. In the published photos, Lorenzo drove a Ducati S4R.

Read full story

Alvaro Bautista compared MotoGP and WorldSBK

Alvaro Bautista, a former MotoGP driver who planned to make a trip to the World Superbike and then return to the Grand Prix paddock, said that he had stopped understanding modern trends in Big Prizes and that the current championship “does not impress him.”

Read full story

MotoGP: The media launched a campaign against Honda – this time, because of Pol Espargaro

A powerful campaign to put pressure on Repsol Honda has unfolded in the Spanish media: journalists present the rotation of personnel in MotoGP teams as a “sweep” and rejection of pilots who are “in fact open to cooperation with all their hearts.” Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro found many supporters in sports publications. Is this the case, or is this another throw-in?

Read full story

The most expensive cars in the world are named

When talking about expensive cars, brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Rolls-Royce come to mind. However, this list includes many more titles. Cars of these brands, as a rule, are extremely beautiful, spectacular, and efficient, and some can boast of an exorbitant level of comfort. Today we have collected 10 models that stand out from the usual range of brands, the minimum price of which is 2.75 million euros.

Read full story

German court orders Tesla to pay 99,000 euros to Model X owner for faulty Autopilot

The woman sued Tesla because of problems with the Autopilot system and won the case. The Munich court ordered the American car manufacturer to reimburse the owner of the Model X 99,416 euros.

Read full story
1 comments

Huge wheels and 700 hp: the most powerful and expensive pickup Ford F-150 Raptor R has been presented

Ford F-150 2023 has added a new top version Raptor R to the lineup. Super-powered charged modification of the most popular auto in the U.S. will go on sale in the fall. It is possible to buy a Ford pickup at a price of $109,145. Details about the car have been disclosed on the official Ford website.

Read full story
1 comments

Honda may change strategy: return to Formula 1, revise plans for MotoGP

The current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. President of Honda RacingKoji Watanabe said that Honda Racing currently has no clear program from 2026: it will depend on market trends and the “green revolution” in the auto and motorcycle industry. Watanabe did not rule out that the current priority of HRC with MotoGP may again shift towards Formula 1. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story

Apocalypse 6×6 revealed the Juggernaut six-wheel off-road vehicle based on the RAM 1500 TRX

Apocalypse 6×6 is a creator of truly wild vehicles. The firm has six-wheeled versions of the Jeep Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and RAM 1500 TRX models in its arsenal, which got their own names: Hellfire, Dark Horse, and Warlord, respectively. She called her latest project the Juggernaut. It is based precisely on the RAM 1500 TRX. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

Read full story
2 comments

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX was able to drive 1,202 kilometers on a single charge

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX managed to cover 1,202 kilometers on a single charge during a recent long-distance trip from Stuttgart, Germany, to the Silverstone Race Track in England. This exceeds the distance of the previous electric car trip from Sindelfingen, Germany, to Cassis, France, which was equal to 1,007 km.

Read full story
10 comments

Electric cars with the largest power reserve

Now no one is surprised by an electric car with a power reserve of several hundred kilometers on a single charge. Yes, there are hundreds! Experiments show that the mark of 1000 kilometers for serial models is not such an unattainable result — however, for this, you will have to sacrifice comfort, and speed, and the worst thing is nerves. To find out which of the battery-powered cars is the most long-range, we remembered all the latest electric novelties and chose from them the real record holders for efficient energy consumption – those that have already gone on sale or will be on the conveyor in the coming years. These cars approached their “fossil” ancestors with internal combustion engines, and some even surpassed them.

Read full story
4 comments

Rolls-Royce Phantom turned into a «harsh» six-wheeled SUV

In the Awesome Car Mods community on the Reddit website, several photos were published showing a six-wheeled modified SUV built on the basis of the Rolls-Royce Phantom. In the course of improvements, a luxury British limousine was turned into a “harsh” car that will fit perfectly into the post-apocalyptic world. Except for the installation of the third axle, nothing is known about the technical modifications of the unusual car.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy