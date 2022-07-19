Mercedes-AMG is testing a 2023 «charged» hatchback A45

Spy photos from tests of the “charged” hatchback Mercedes-AMG A45 version of the 2023 model year have been published. The camouflage on the prototype hid minor updates to the design of the German hot hatch. It is reported on dailycarnews.net.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 with more than 400 horsepower has become a very popular hatchback among fans of fast driving since its debut in 2019. Three years later, Mercedes-Benz is already planning to introduce an update for its “hot” hatchback, and spies were able to capture a prototype of the novelty on public roads.

Facelift AMG 45 will receive minor external changes.

They can be seen on the camouflaged parts of the car. It looks like the headlights are narrower than before, and the rear is also expected to get a new set of taillight graphics.

The updated model will retain the four-tube exhaust system, while the prototype shows the wing. Apart from that, you can also expect Mercedes to update the wheelset on the AMG A45 to give the small four-wheeler a fresher look.

Meanwhile, spy shots published in February showed that the AMG A45 will receive an updated MBUX system, in particular, the touchpad for the infotainment system will disappear in the updated model. There will also be a new storage area, and the console has been updated with fewer buttons than before. The remaining buttons were moved forward in front of the cup holders.

Don’t expect any upgrades to the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine. With 416 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, the A45 S is an extremely powerful power plant and is considered the most powerful four-cylinder engine on the market.