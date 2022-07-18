Huge wheels and 700 hp: the most powerful and expensive pickup Ford F-150 Raptor R has been presented

Ford F-150 2023 has added a new top version Raptor R to the lineup. Super-powered charged modification of the most popular auto in the U.S. will go on sale in the fall. It is possible to buy a Ford pickup at a price of $109,145. Details about the car have been disclosed on the official Ford website.

Ford F-150 Raptor R: features

The main feature of the Ford F-150 Raptor R is hidden under the hood. The car got a 5.2-liter compressor V8 from Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The output has been slightly reduced to 700 hp and 867 Nm.

Nevertheless, it is still the most powerful and fastest Ford F-Series pickup and a new competitor to the Ram 1500 TRX. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 3.8 seconds. And the sports exhaust system makes the engine sound louder and more mellow.

The new Ford F-150 Raptor R got a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with downshifting and differential locks. There is also off-road cruise control Trail Control and modes for different types of off-roading.

The suspension was strengthened, and its stroke was increased to 330 mm in front and 358 mm in the rear. Adaptive shock absorbers were added to the equipment.

Ford F-150 Raptor R 2023 Design

The pickup is offered only in a four-door version. The new Ford Raptor R 2023 can be distinguished by reinforced bumpers and a convex hood. Special colors and graphics on the body are available to the model.

In addition, huge 37-inch off-road tires are installed – they need arch extenders. Ford F-150 Raptor R has increased clearance to 333 mm. The pickup weighs 2,700 kg, that is, it is 180 kg lighter than its main competitor Ram 1500 TRX.

Ford F-150 Raptor R, dimensions:

Length – 5908 mm

Width – 2438 mm

Height – 2026 mm

Wheelbase – 3694 mm

Interior and equipment of Ford F-150 Raptor R 2023

Interior trim uses leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber with contrasting orange decor. Ford’s pickup received Recaro sports seats with electric drive and heating. The Ford F-150 Raptor R package also includes keyless entry, split climate control, a powerful audio system, a 12.4-inch display, and pedal adjustment.

Source: dailycarnews.net