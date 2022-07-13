Apocalypse 6×6 revealed the Juggernaut six-wheel off-road vehicle based on the RAM 1500 TRX

Apocalypse 6×6 is a creator of truly wild vehicles. The firm has six-wheeled versions of the Jeep Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and RAM 1500 TRX models in its arsenal, which got their own names: Hellfire, Dark Horse, and Warlord, respectively. She called her latest project the Juggernaut. It is based precisely on the RAM 1500 TRX. This is reported by dailycarnews.net.

The project takes a simple American pickup truck to a whole new level. In addition to the three axles Dana 60 the truck received a set of massive wheels, shod in 40-inch tires. In addition, the truck got lockable differentials and a permanent all-wheel drive system that works for all six wheels.

There are five driving modes for the driver, including Sport, Drag Race, Baja (desert race), Rocks, and Mud.

Among other things, the Juggernaut SUV boasts custom-built steel bumpers, electrically operated running boards, a blind spot monitor, and a panoramic sunroof.

The interior of the simple RAM 1500 TRX also underwent an upgrade when it was turned into an extreme SUV, though it was not shown in the photos. However, it is known that the interior of the American pickup received new leather trim, as well as seats with heating and cooling functions. Harman Kardon audio system is included in the basic package, which was complemented by multimedia with a 12-inch touchscreen display.

Given that the Juggernaut began its life as a RAM 1500 TRX, under its hood retained the 6.2-liter turbocharged Hellcat V8 engine, but instead of the standard 702 horsepower, it produces 850 hp. And, we should note, that this is a very reasonable decision since the additional axle made the car noticeably heavier than the stock pickup.