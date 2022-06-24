Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX was able to drive 1,202 kilometers on a single charge

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX managed to cover 1,202 kilometers on a single charge during a recent long-distance trip from Stuttgart, Germany, to the Silverstone Race Track in England. This exceeds the distance of the previous electric car trip from Sindelfingen, Germany, to Cassis, France, which was equal to 1,007 km.

“The two-day, 14-hour, and the 30-minute trip took place in the same real conditions – a closed part of the autobahn and heavy traffic on the highway near London.”

On the way, passengers turned on the air conditioner for more than eight hours. There was even a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix showroom in Brackley, England. On the Silverstone track, Formula E racer Nick de Vries drove an electric car along the track for another 11 laps and reached a top speed of 140 km/h. Finally, the car ran out of fuel in the pit lane. It is quite possible that at a lower speed, the EQXX will be able to travel an even greater distance.

On this journey, the EQXX consumed 8.3 kWh of energy per 100 kilometers of travel. The average speed was 83 km/h. During the previous long trip, he spent 8.7 kWh per 100 km. After a trip to Silverstone (and recharging), EQXX headed to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Mercedes does not disclose the capacity of the EQXX battery, except that it is less than 100 kWh. The battery is 50% smaller in volume and 30% lighter than the one installed in the luxury EQS. One electric motor produces 241 horsepower. To increase the power reserve, there is a solar panel on the roof that powers elements such as an HVAC system and an infotainment system.

Source: dailycarnews.net