Electric cars with the largest power reserve

Now no one is surprised by an electric car with a power reserve of several hundred kilometers on a single charge. Yes, there are hundreds! Experiments show that the mark of 1000 kilometers for serial models is not such an unattainable result — however, for this, you will have to sacrifice comfort, and speed, and the worst thing is nerves. To find out which of the battery-powered cars is the most long-range, we remembered all the latest electric novelties and chose from them the real record holders for efficient energy consumption – those that have already gone on sale or will be on the conveyor in the coming years. These cars approached their “fossil” ancestors with internal combustion engines, and some even surpassed them.

Piech Mark Zero

The electric coupe from the great-grandson of Ferdinand Porsche himself turned out to be fascinating: classic proportions, three electric motors with a total output of 612 horsepower, impressive dynamics (3.2 seconds to 100 km/h), and an ultra-high energy storage battery, which can be charged up to 80 percent in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. It was she who provided the coupe with a power reserve of 500 kilometers on the WLTP cycle and a place in this rating.

Tesla Model X

Tesla’s large electric crossover has recently been updated along with the Model S: thanks to changes in the power management system, the power reserve for cars in the Long Range version has increased by 10 percent — up to 507 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. At the same time, the total output of electric motors increased, and the acceleration time was reduced to 60 mph (97 km/h) — 4.4 seconds became instead of 4.7.

Byton M-Byte

The crossover from the Chinese Byton will begin to be sold in the company’s native market in 2019. Starting next year, it will be possible to order a car in other countries. The M-Byte is notable not so much for its technical characteristics as for the 48-inch curved Shared Experience Display, which is complemented by a tablet on the steering wheel and a touch panel on the central tunnel. By the way, the all-wheel-drive version with two electric motors (476 forces) and a battery with a capacity of 95 kilowatt-hours will travel 520 kilometers without recharging.

Rimac C_Two

The 1914-horsepower Rimac C_Two Hypercar is equipped with four electric motors with individual gearboxes. The power plant is cooled by seven independent circuits connected to a 48-volt onboard network. The lithium-nickel-manganese traction battery has a capacity of 120 kilowatt-hours, supports charging with a capacity of 250 kilowatts, and provides a mileage of 550 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. C_Two accelerates to “hundreds” in 1.97 seconds, up to 300 kilometers per hour — in 11.8 seconds.

Volkswagen ID.3

The first—born of the new Volkswagen electric line boasts not only a pleasant design but also an impressive power reserve – 550 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. The model is based on a modular MEB platform and is equipped with a 170-horsepower electric motor mounted on the rear axle. More than 15 thousand pre-orders have already been collected for the electric hatchback, although so far you can only queue for the “welcome” modification of the ID.3 1ST with average batteries and a slightly more modest mileage without recharging — 420 kilometers.

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 electric sedan is offered in several versions. The longest—range – Long Range with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery – is certified in Europe with a passport mileage of 560 kilometers without recharging on the WLTP cycle. The twin-engine electric car accelerates to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 4.4 seconds, and its maximum speed is 225 kilometers per hour. The Performance variant is a second faster, but the power reserve suffers a little from this — 530 kilometers.

Tesla Model S

The Model S has recently undergone a minor upgrade — the liftbacks have changed power characteristics and a 10 percent increase in power reserve. Now the top-end Tesla Model S with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery will travel 610 kilometers on the WLTP cycle without the need to connect to the power grid. A nice bonus is that charging from the Supercharger V2 and V3 terminals has accelerated by 50 percent, and the adaptive air suspension has become even more comfortable.

Fisker EMotion

The head of Fisker Inc. Henrik Fisker looks at the electric EMotion with hope for its bright future, although he decided to postpone sales of the luxury car and first launch a more affordable crossover into the series. The extravagant electric car with butterfly wings doors is equipped with two electric motors (782 power) and can travel 640 kilometers without recharging. The plans include optional supercapacitors with graphene, which may bring the mileage closer to the coveted thousand.

Rivian R1T and R1S

The American startup Rivian was the first to offer its customers “electric adventure cars”. The R1S and R1T twins are SUVs with four electric motors (760 horsepower) and a power reserve of 645 kilometers on a single charge. Rivian writes on its website that this is enough for the road from San Francisco to Yosemite Park and back – Google shows 270 kilometers in one direction. The cars are built on a skateboard platform, which Rivian wants to sell to other electric car manufacturers. For example, the company already has agreements with Ford. In total, there will be five electric models in the Rivian line.

Tesla Roadster

The second generation of the electric car, which, due to the 2 +2 landing formulae and the removable roof section, is correctly called a Tara, will travel 998 kilometers on a single charge, and this is not the only impressive parameter. Three electric motors accelerate the Roadster to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 1.9 seconds and help it fly a quarter of a mile faster than the factory dragster Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — in 8.8 seconds. But Musk hinted that there would be a faster version, and maybe even a longer-range one.

