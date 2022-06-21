Rolls-Royce Phantom turned into a «harsh» six-wheeled SUV

In the Awesome Car Mods community on the Reddit website, several photos were published showing a six-wheeled modified SUV built on the basis of the Rolls-Royce Phantom. In the course of improvements, a luxury British limousine was turned into a “harsh” car that will fit perfectly into the post-apocalyptic world. Except for the installation of the third axle, nothing is known about the technical modifications of the unusual car.

Judging by the license plates, the post-apocalyptic Phantom was registered in Luxembourg. The off-road limousine received an elongated body due to the installation of a third axle.

Whether the traction is transmitted to it, the author of the pictures did not disclose. The modified car was painted in a matte black color, which is combined with the head optics and fog lights, wrapped in a yellow film – a bit of a Euro throwback, but now illegal on modern cars – along with front and rear push bars, and a tow hitch.

On the roof of the Phantom, tuners installed an additional LED chandelier of a similar yellow shade, as well as an expedition trunk. In addition, power bumpers appeared in the front and rear parts of the SUV, and specialists replaced the factory tires off the limousine with mud tires of a sports profile.

In standard form, the car runs a 338kW/720Nm 6.75-litre V12 and features a 3570mm wheelbase and 5834mm overall length. There was a long-wheelbase variant offered from 2006 which extended to an overall 6084mm, with 3820mm (an additional 250mm) between the wheels.

