The longest range electric car in the world — SEV | At 1,609 kilometers on a single charge

The young startup Aptera, located in the American city of San Diego, raised about $40 million during the last investment round. All the money received is planned to be spent on launching the production of their firstborn – a three-wheeled SEV equipped with solar panels. As reported by Electrek.

Here’s what the company says about this:

“More than $40 million has been allocated during this historic funding round, and we are grateful to the many individuals and organizations that participated in it for their role as a driving force in the successes we have achieved.”

Aptera was founded 17 years ago, and in 2019 it was reorganized into Aptera Motors Corp. Throughout its history, the company has created several prototypes of three-wheeled electric vehicles, but none of them has ever found a serial embodiment. But now everything can change radically thanks to the latest SEV project, which debuted back in 2020.

Already today, the model can be booked for $100. According to the manufacturer, about 22 thousand copies have been pre-ordered. On the Aptera website, there are also prices for the model, which start at $25,900. For the most expensive version, you will have to pay as much as $50,700.

There are four battery options to choose from, with which the car will be able to travel 402, 643, 965, and 1,609 kilometers on a single charge. In many ways, this is due to very good aerodynamics, which perfectly combines with solar panels throughout the body and a relatively small mass of the structure. At the same time, acceleration to the first hundred is only 3.5 seconds with the heaviest battery.

Source: dailycarnews.net