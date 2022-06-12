Nissan Pro-4X Warrior — the most extreme version of the Navara pickup truck

Nissan is preparing to launch sales of the most extreme version of the Navara pickup truck called the PRO-4X Warrior. To date, the novelty is undergoing final tests, after which it will be on sale, but only in Australia: Nissan Australia, together with engineers from the local company Premcar, specially adapted the Navara to the peculiarities of off-road driving on the mainland. As a result, the pickup received new external elements, reinforced suspension, and a special list of equipment.

This is not the first time Nissan has collaborated with Premcar: in 2019, the Australians participated in the creation of the Navara N-TREK Warrior with additional bottom protection, Cooper off-road tires, new bumpers, and two-stage springs. According to Nissan Australia Managing Director Stephen Lester, it was the N-TREK Warrior that “set the bar for Utes with a double cab” and became the first in the Warrior line, which will grow to several models.

Among the features of the PRO-4X Warrior, 2021 model year are a new arc, a diode “chandelier” in the front bumper, a modified suspension, and off-road tires. This Navara is based on the “off-road” version of the PRO-4X. The equipment will include a “tidy” with a seven-inch display, and a multimedia system with an eight-inch screen that supports Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto protocols. In addition, such a Navara is promised improved noise insulation, modified steering, and an interior with partial leather trim.

Seven airbags are responsible for safety, as well as a set of assistants, which includes frontal collision warning and emergency braking systems. Nissan has not yet disclosed other details about the flagship version of the pickup truck but promises to launch sales in the near future. In Australia, its rivals will be the Ford Ranger Raptor X, Toyota Hilux Rugged X, and Jeep Gladiator.

Probably, there will be no changes in the technical “stuffing”. The Nissan Navara is equipped with a 2.3 dCi diesel engine with two turbochargers in two boost options: 163 or 190 horsepower. Transmission – six-speed “mechanics” or seven-speed “automatic”, drive – rear or hard-wired full.

Source: dailycarnews.net