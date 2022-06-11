The smallest car in the world sold for 143 thousand dollars

As part of the online auction “Car and Classic”, the smallest car in the world, the 3-wheel Peel P50, went under the hammer. The final cost of the lot was 143 thousand dollars, which is much more expensive than they ask in the UK for a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (from 108 thousand dollars).

Peel P50 is the official record holder for compact dimensions among cars in the world and is listed in the Guinness Book of Records. The car was developed by Cyril Kennell and Henry Kissack (both natives of the Isle of Man). The premiere of the car took place in 1962, and a year later the Peel P50 got on the conveyor.

Extremely unusual both at that time and today, the vehicle occupied a non-standard niche, and the authors of the project promised its buyers the comfort of a car at the price of a moped. In the early 60s, the Peel P50 cost 200 pounds.

The length of the car was only 130 cm, and it was driven by a 49 cc 1-cylinder DKW engine working in conjunction with a 3-speed manual transmission. The transmission had no reverse gear, so it was necessary to turn the car manually. However, this did not prevent the P50 from accelerating to 60 kilometers per hour.

It is claimed that the auctioned copy of the Peel P50 is the first assembled among the machines of this model. In the documents, the year 1963 is indicated in the release date column, which corresponds to the official start of the assembly of such cars.

As you can see from the posted photos, the car, despite its venerable age, is in excellent condition. Moreover, the Peel P50 sold at auction even retained the original tires with which it came off the assembly line in 1963. What mileage of this “baby” is not specified.

Source: dailycarnews.net