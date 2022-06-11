The smallest police cars in the world

Subaru 360

We are all accustomed to the fact that a police car must be tough and fast so that no offender can escape from the chase and punishment. Therefore, we are not surprised by powerful supercars, designed for the pursuit of street racers. But speed is not always what cops need: sometimes the police use cars for leisurely patrolling or operate them in special natural conditions, and then economy and environmental friendliness, but not power, are in the foreground. Let’s look at some examples of such vehicles from the past and the present.

Citroen Ami

The small island of Halki (Greece) bought very slow police cars.

They are four electric cars costing at least six thousand euros each with eight-horsepower motors.

They are able to reach no more than 45 kilometers per hour and drive a maximum of 70 kilometers on a single charge: enough for an island of 27 square kilometers.

Half of the cars will be patrolling the streets, another half will be patrolling the coast.

Tata Nano

Grand Ijs Electronics prepared the Indian compact for the women’s police department, protecting children and the weaker sex.

The 80-watt amplifier allows other devices to be connected via a special terminal. The 635-cubic-inch twin-cylinder motor produces 35 horsepower.

The price of the model on the Indian market at the time was from 150 to 210 thousand rupees, or from 2.7 to 3.8 thousand dollars.

Subaru 360

In 2020, a 1970 Japanese compact in the service of the New Zealand Department of Transportation sold for $44,800.

The model from 1958-to 1971 years produced an edition of not less than 400 thousand units. Because of its modest size, it was given the nickname “ladybug”: length, width, height, and distance between the axes – 2990, 1300, 1379, and 1801 millimeters, respectively.

Two and three-door versions were available, as well as a version with a folding soft-top. This one was equipped with a two-cylinder engine, which had a displacement of 356 cubic centimeters and produced 25 horsepower, combined with a four-speed manual.

Fiat 500F

Another modest patrol car sold for 9,801 euros this spring: it was used by Italian carabiners.

The car from 1970 is equipped with an 18 hp twin-cylinder air-cooled 0.5-liter engine. A four-speed manual transmits traction to the rear axle. The modest version with the designation F implied a minimum of equipment: only control instruments are provided.

The basic dark blue color of the body is complemented by red stripes and white Carabinieri lettering. The wheel rims are painted in the body color and equipped with chrome hubcaps and there is a blue flashing beacon on the roof.

The car with a mileage of 72,940 kilometers is suitable for further use, but the body and electrics need attention.

