Armored six-wheeled pickup truck Rezvani Hercules Military Edition 6X6 went on sale

The American company Rezvani presented an impressive Hercules Military Edition 6X6 pickup truck. The six-wheeled armored car goes on sale at a price of 259 thousand dollars. This is reported by the Autoevolution website.

The Rezvani Hercules Military Edition 6X6 is based on a Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. The car was lengthened, and a third axle was added. In addition, all the body panels were replaced, which changed the design of the car.

The American pickup truck was booked according to the B7 standard, that is, it withstands shelling from a machine gun and a sniper rifle, and the bottom protects from mines. Its tires are not afraid of breakdowns, and the fuel tank is self–tightening. For an additional fee, Rezvani Hercules is equipped with a thermal imager, a siren, and even a set of gas masks for the driver and passengers.

At the same time, the Rezvani Hercules Military Edition 6X6 turned out to be very luxurious. Its interior is decorated with expensive leather, and the equipment includes a rearview camera, separate climate control, navigation, and a set of electric drives.

Under the hood hides a 6.2-liter compressor V8 Hemi from Dodge Charger Hellcat, but with an increased power of up to 1000 hp. If this is not enough, then a 7.0-liter 1300-horsepower engine will be installed for an additional $54,000. All-wheel drive with downshifting and differential locks is provided for off-road driving.

