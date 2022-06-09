Best SUVs: Ford Bronco Raptor competitors

Which best SUVs from the USA, Japan, and the UK will compete with the Ford Bronco Raptor? Among them are frame all-terrain vehicles and SUVs with load-bearing bodies.

Ford showed the hardcore Bronco Raptor SUV in January, and more recently announced its specifications. The novelty impresses both with its passability and dynamics, but such a combination of qualities is not uncommon at all. Let’s get acquainted with the car and see which models from the USA, Japan, and the UK will compete with it. Among them are frame all-terrain vehicles and SUVs with load-bearing bodies. Some of these cars are primarily impressive in power, and others are mainly focused on off-road driving, but all of them may be of interest to potential buyers of the Raptor.

Ford Bronco Raptor

The novelty borrowed a three-liter V6 turbo engine from Ford Explorer ST and Lincoln Navigator. The engine is combined with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, providing lockable inter-wheel differentials.

With conventional 17-inch wheels and tires with an outer diameter of 37 inches, the clearance is 333 millimeters. The suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers has been reconfigured: its stroke is 330 millimeters in front and 356 in the rear.

The engine output is 424 forces and 597 Nm: the 2.7-liter V6 on the original SUV develops 335 forces and 563 Nm. The torsional rigidity of the body is increased by 50 percent.

External innovations are a special radiator grille, expanded arches, as well as ventilation grilles on the hood and front fenders. The car also relies on steel bottom protection, a power bumper, and an operable front stabilizer.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Raptor’s main competitor debuted a year and a half ago: this is the first Wrangler with a V8. HEMI engine with a volume of 6.4 liters produces 481 horsepower and 637 Nm. The eight-speed automatic transmission allows you to change gears manually by means of steering lobes.

The all-wheel-drive system provides a “distributor” with two steps and a “step—down” with a gear ratio of 2.72:1. With the 818-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the novelty is related to a function that creates a reserve of traction when starting from two pedals. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a step change scheme that takes into account the available torque.

All of this gives the SUV the opportunity to gain 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and overcome the traditional drag of 402 meters in 13 seconds. The spars and upper suspension arms are reinforced, the steering knuckles are made of cast iron, and the brakes have become hardier.

Dana 44 bridges with electronic locks and a stabilizer with a hydraulic lock have been preserved. The SUV also has a suspension raised by 50 millimeters, single-tube shock absorbers with special settings, tires with an outer diameter of 33 inches, and a hood with a special air intake.

Land Rover Defender V8

Last year, the British SUV got a V8. The compressor motor from Range Rover and Jaguar is available for both the “short” Defender 90 and the “stretched” Defender 110. The engine develops 525 horsepower and 625 Nm.

The eight-speed automatic has been redesigned, as has the suspension: stabilizers are thickened, bushings have become stiffer, springs are different, and electronically controlled shock absorbers have received special settings.

There is also an active rear differential, traction vectorization with selective braking of the wheels, and the elimination of yaw. Added a new Dynamic driving mode. The short—base Defender V8 gains “a hundred” in 5.2 seconds, the elongated one – in 5.4.

A decent sound is provided by a “four-barrel” exhaust, and brakes with larger discs and blue calipers help to stop in time.

Ineos Grenadier

The British firm Ineos Automotive has recently started accepting applications for an SUV inspired by the classic Land Rover Defender. Already in the “base” — all driving wheels, a Tremec “distributor” with a 2.5:1 reduction ratio, an inter-axle differential with locking, Brembo brakes, and a redesigned spring suspension with strokes of more than 600 millimeters.

The clearance is equal to 264 millimeters. The angle of entry is 35.5 degrees, the exit is 36.1, and the ramp is 28.2. The car can overcome a ford up to 800 millimeters. Under the hood is a six-cylinder petrol or diesel BMW engine. The first produces 286 horsepower and 420 Nm, and the second — 249 horsepower and 550 Nm. Both work with the ZF eight-speed automatic: it has a reinforced torque converter and a manual mode.

The body made of aluminum, steel, and composite materials is placed on a steel ladder-type frame. The all-terrain vehicle also has continuous axles on five levers, springs with progressive winding, and transverse stability stabilizers.

The Trialmaster version provides lockable differentials, off-road tires, a snorkel, and an additional battery. The Fieldmaster modification is focused on comfort. A two-seater van is also available.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Gamma TRD Pro appeared at the Japanese company back in 2014. A couple of years ago, such a 4Runner was updated.

The Lunar Rock color (“moonstone”) has replaced the Army Green color, LED head optics are included in the basic configuration, and diode fog lamps are available in any design.

The adjustable shock absorbers (the rear ones are also equipped with external tanks) have been reconfigured, and the new 17—inch black wheels are shod in tires of size 265/70.

As a result, the car overcomes serious off-road conditions while maintaining a high level of comfort and handling. The four-liter V6 develops 270 horsepower.

Ford F-150 Raptor

Pickups can also compete with the Bronco Raptor. For example, last year the third generation of the hardcore truck debuted. The main feature is a redesigned suspension. For the continuous rear axle, a five-lever scheme is applied. Aluminum shock absorbers have become the largest in the history of the model. The strokes of the front and rear suspensions are 356 and 381 millimeters, respectively.

Several types of 17-inch wheels are offered, of which two are with blocks. 35- and 37-inch off-road tires are available: in the latter case, the entry angle is 33.1 degrees, and the exit is 24.9. Clearance is 333 millimeters against stock 305.

The 3.5-liter twin-supercharged V6 EcoBoost with new compressors and improved cooling produces 457 horsepower and 692 Nm. It works with a ten-band automatic and all-wheel drive, providing a two-stage transfer case with locking.

An electronically lockable differential is installed at the rear by default, and a Torsen is optionally available instead of the standard front one. This year there will be an even more powerful version with the “eight” and the prefix R in the name.

Ram 1500 TRX

Almost two years ago, an extreme pickup truck appeared in the range of the American brand. He got a reinforced frame, an independent front suspension with adaptive shock absorbers and elongated levers, as well as a Dana 60 rear axle on five levers with an electronically lockable differential and 600-millimeter screw springs.

Recalibrated racks with electronic control have also been added. With 35-inch tires, the clearance reaches 300 millimeters. The stroke of the rear suspension reached 330 millimeters. The track has been expanded by 150 millimeters, and the body by 200.

The brakes are the largest in the class: the size of the discs is 381 millimeters. The weight of the trailer is up to 3.67 tons, and the depth of the ford to be overcome is up to 600 millimeters. The angle of entry is 30.2 degrees, exit — 23.5, and ramp — 21.9.

The 6.2-liter HEMI V8 with a supercharger develops 712 forces and 881 Nm. The motor is combined with an enhanced eight-band automatic transmission, a “distributor” and a “downshift” with a coefficient of 2.64:1. The set of 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 4.4 seconds, 100 miles per hour (161 kilometers per hour) – 10.5. The car overcomes a quarter of a mile in 12.9 seconds. The maximum speed reaches 190 kilometers per hour.

