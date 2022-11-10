Dad Turning a Cookie into an ER Visit

Cookies my kids and I made Me

It’s a perfectly peaceful Sunday night, dinner is over and you are relaxing laying in bed watching Sunday Night Football, letting the weekend come to a quiet end. Then out of nowhere the night takes a pretty hard left turn and you end up in the emergency room with your kids. If it hasn’t happened yet, there’s a solid chance it will!

I was having quite the relaxing night, enjoying a fairly interesting interesting football game when my son wandered up the stairs into my bedroom. He was about 2.5 - 3 at the time. He had a cookie in his hand. I’m pretty sure it was an Oreo and the worst thing about all this is that I don’t even like Oreos! He reached his cookie out towards me and I foolishly thought that he must have been offering it to me. I reached for it but he snatched it away and gave me one of those “how dare you” looks. I said ”it’s ok dude, that’s your cookie. Would you want to grab dad a cookie?” That turned out to be a mistake.

My son agreed happy as could be and started his way back down the stairs. That’s when I heard the crash and my wife yelling for me! I ran out of the bedroom down the stairs and saw our son had tripped about 2 stairs from the bottom and cut his head right above his eyebrow on a window sill at the bottom of the stairs. We grabbed some towels, put it on his head, and we were off to the ER.

We get to the ER with a bleeding child and of course have to sit and wait to get called back. I’m sure it was one of the lesser concerning things they had seen that night, but we just wanted to get him taken care of and make sure he was ok. While we are sitting there waiting impatiently, I would swear you wouldn’t even know something was wrong with him. He was playing around and dancing with a towel on his head!

Once we were finally seen by the ER staff things went by fairly quick as this was nothing new to them. They applied some local anesthesia and then came one of those requests you never want to hear: “Dad, we need your help. We are going to wrap him up and we need you to hold him down while we stitch.” “Well crap” I thought. So I did what I was asked and held him down. As soon as they started stitching him up my son started wiggling back and forth trying to get out, staring at me and just saying over and over “Guys! Guys!” I swear I can still hear it!

Fast forward 2 days. The traumatizing events have passed. Kids being kids, my son wants to roughhouse and I apparently have a short memory. We are having fun, wresting a bit and then I knocked him down. He hits the floor right on his stitches. You had to be kidding me. Back to the ER.

He ended up being alright through all of it. These things happen. Now he has a scar and we have a timeless story about the Oreo I didn’t want turned into an ER visit!