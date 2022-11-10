Trying to Navigate Coparenting as a Dad

Prazis / Dreamstime.com

You’ve had kids with someone you thought you would be with the rest of your life, but instead things just didn’t work out. How do you walk the tightrope that is coparenting with someone you have decided you don’t want to be around anymore? How about the fact they probably don’t want you around either? Parenting when you are living in the same house is difficult enough, but being in separate homes, with separate schedules and lives creates an entirely new dynamic that is unique and can be so incredibly frustrating.

I’ll be honest, one of my biggest issues with my ex was our inability to communicate with each other. Any idea what makes communication better? Well it’s not divorce, I can tell you that! We went back and forth from one fight to the next. She wanted to text about stuff involving the kids, I didn’t want to text because I feel you can quickly lose tone in a text and just end up making the situation worse, as we proved time and time again. I preferred phone calls, but she has never been a fan of talking on the phone. I also learned during this time that I had a new pet peeve and that was having information passed to me through the kids. Yeah, that one was great at making my blood boil!

It took a lot of back and forth a fair amount of fighting and 4 years but, we managed to find some type of balance. We spent so long fighting each others ideals and how things should be done. Playing the blame game, arguing over agendas, screaming and shouting. I finally figured out the key for myself was just to not let it get to me. I had to accept the majority of our communication would be through text and that the more I let the noise get to me, the more it would eat me up. I know, I know that’s all the advice I have to offer - just get over it? Here’s the deal for me - my ex is not an over communicator like I am. It’s not her way, I just had to realize that if she wasn’t going to change during our marriage, why would I expect things to change now? She is who she is and I would continue to fight a losing battle for my own stubbornness and pride, making myself sick with frustration and picking fights that got me nowhere. Instead I had to find a way to play the cards I was dealt. Don’t get me wrong, things still get to me on a bad day, but at least knowing what to expect keeps me from getting overly frustrated and combative. Not to say I don’t still angrily set my phone down from time to time, this is not a perfect system by any means.

Communication is simply the biggest part of coparenting and it is so much harder than I would have ever imagined. Our kids need and want both of us in their lives and that means mom and dad need to find a way to work together which was not our expertise when we were married let alone now. It required putting aside my pride and just making the best of the situation at hand. Many hurtful things were said on both sides but I had to persevere and get past that for my kids.

The other issue that took some time to figure out was finding the right schedule. My ex and I have 50/50 custody of our kids, but that still isn’t as simple as it sounds. This schedule drives more than I had really considered. Due to how often we are swapping the kids, we have to live relatively close to one another so we can manage their school and activities. We tried the week on, week off thing at first but I didn’t like it because it felt like too long away from my kids and they felt the same about us. I know it works for plenty of people, that schedule just wasn’t for us, We ended up on a 3-3-4 and then transitioned to a 2-2-5 here the last couple of years. It is a bit confusing, but really means that we each have the kids for a 2 day stretch (2-2) and then we each have them for a 5 day stretch. Then lather, rinse and repeat. Again, not super simple but it works for us and the kids. I just don’t try to explain it very often because it takes everyone a while to grasp it! But hey, it‘s about what works!

I know the biggest benefit to all of this is that my ex and I are at least willing to try to work together and to be flexible. It took quite a while to get there, but we finally managed to get to that point. You can’t do it with one person calling all the shots and you can’t do it if you are going to be stubborn, bitter and prideful about everything as much as I wanted to be and honestly was in the beginning. Coparenting is constant game of trial and error and there is no one solution.