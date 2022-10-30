Being a Dad and Going Through Divorce

Yellowstone, WY None

Divorce is hard on everyone. Most obvious statement I could have possibly made right? Even if it‘s the best thing for for the two people in the relationship, it‘s still an incredibly hard process. You build a life with someone, share a house, possessions, bank accounts and then you spend months or even years picking at each other trying to decide who gets what. Arguing over every little thing trying to get what you deserve or potentially what you think they don’t. What makes it exponentially harder is when there are kids involved. How do you work through your emotions, your pain, frustrations, your own thoughts, figuring out how to co-parent while trying to take care of some little humans dependent on you for their very survival? I can only share my story and some of the things I learned along the way. Hopefully this gives someone a little insight, a little realization that you are not alone.

When the time came that my wife and I decided to part, I had so many worries on my mind But easily my biggest concern was for my kids. How would I tell them their mother and I decided we needed to move on with our lives separately? At the time, our kids were 7 and 9 and I had no idea what I was really facing. Would they understand? What questions would they have? How will they react? I tried to sit the kids down and explain the situation to them in a way I thought they would understand, it was gut wrenching. It was the best thing for all of us, but watching my daughters face break when I told them broke my heart. She was in tears trying to understand. So many “why’s”. The thing that did help is sad but true - there are so many people that have found themselves in similar situations that my kids each had a few friends that have been through this with their parents. It at least made the discussion a bit easier because they had some understanding of what it meant and what I was saying to them.

Once I was out on my own, I learned a lot quickly. It was a rude awakening! I had gotten married when I was 20, so I hadn’t really even spent much time on my own. My now ex-wife and I had agreed on 50/50 custody of the kids. That was great, but the silence the first time I didn’t have them was so strange and not in a good way. It took me a while to accept the quiet and realize this was my life now. I didn’t let it slow me down. Of course I took my tie to grieve, to feel the pain of the loss of my relationship, to feel the sorrow of only seeing my kids half the time, but I made the decision to make my life better. To spend time focused on me as a person and to improve myself as a dad. I also needed to learn to do something we don’t talk about a lot in our society - to be ok being alone and just being me.

One of the most important things I learned early on is that when I have my kids, my time really needs to be dedicated to them. It’s not only because I see them less often now, but because they need to understand on a deeper level that they will now and always be my first priority. These days, I may spend hours talking to my kids instead of worrying about anything else. They grow so fast and I want to know what is going on in their lives, their hopes, their frustrations. Hopefully, I can give them a few pieces of wisdom to guide them in the right direction. Our relationship has actually never been stronger! There were so many tears, so much confusion early on for all of us to work through, but that helped all of us find a way to communicate and really trust each other. Does making my time with them about them mean I don’t bring a friend or a girlfriend around? Not at all! Of course my kids see those people. My kids are the most important people in my life and ultimately I want to share them with other important people in my life. I may only bring friends around every so often and I am extremely slow to bring a girlfriend around to meeting them because I take the time to make sure the relationship I am in will last and that I trust this other person to be in their lives. When I do bring other people around, I make sure my attention still stays on my kids and I incorporate them into whatever is going on so they don’t feel like an afterthought.

The other important thing I learned is that I am not now nor am I ever in competition with their mom. I am not competing for the love of my kids. They love me and I know it. It isn’t worth it to put down or talk negatively about their mom to gain some kind of advantage. It’s not about that no matter how I feel about her or her decision making, it’s about them. Their relationship with their mom is whatever it is going to be. I don’t have control over that and it is not right for me to try to influence that. I do have control and influence over my relationship with my kids. My energy is better spent with them than it is tearing down their mom. That also doesn’t mean I stay completely silent on things either. This is a constant balancing act. Sometimes I hear things that I feel personally I need to correct because of the things I want my kids to learn as they grow. There’s almost a finesse to how I try to explain things and avoid putting down their mom. It took me a while to figure that one out through a lot of trial and error. I also try to talk up their mom if there is a need for it. To try and help them understand a decision that their mom made because for whatever reason, kids don’t always like the decisions their parents make! Go figure.

Being a dad is my single favorite thing about my life. It’s something I think is easy to take for granted and it’s so easy to forget just how important we are in the life of our kids. So let’s just enjoy being dads!