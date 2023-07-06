The Best Smoothie Drinks For Dealing With Constipation

Constipation Photo by Canva Image

Incorporating fiber-rich foods into your diet can be beneficial when dealing with constipation. Smoothies are a great way to combine various ingredients that can help promote healthy digestion and relieve constipation.

Here are some suggestions for smoothie drinks that may help with constipation:

1 - Green Smoothie

Ingredients

Spinach

kale

cucumber

pear

ginger

chia seeds

coconut water

Benefits

Leafy greens provide fiber, while cucumber and pear add hydration and additional fiber. Ginger can help stimulate digestion, and chia seeds are a great source of soluble fiber.

2 - Berry Flaxseed Smoothie

Ingredients

Mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

banana

flaxseed

almond milk

dollop of Greek yogurt (optional)

Benefits

Berries are high in fiber and antioxidants. Flaxseed is rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, and it acts as a natural laxative. Almond milk adds creaminess, and Greek yogurt provides probiotics for a healthy gut.

3 - Papaya and Pineapple Smoothie

Ingredients

Ripe papaya

pineapple chunks

coconut water

a squeeze of lime juice

a sprinkle of ground cinnamon (optional).

Benefits

Both papaya and pineapple contain enzymes (papain and bromelain) that aid digestion. These fruits are also rich in fiber, water content, and natural sugars that can promote regular bowel movements.

4 - Prune and Almond Smoothie

Ingredients

Prunes

almond butter

almond milk

honey (optional for added sweetness)

a dash of cinnamon.

Benefits

Prunes are well-known for their natural laxative effect due to their high fiber content. Almond butter adds healthy fats, and almond milk provides additional fiber. Cinnamon can help with digestion and add flavor.

Remember to stay hydrated throughout the day, as drinking enough water is essential for maintaining regular bowel movements. Additionally, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional if you have chronic or severe constipation.