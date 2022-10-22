Spheres Bubble Show is coming to Roswell Nov 5-6

Bubbles, bubbles, and more bubbles, you may have seen him on America’s Got Talent, Blaise Ryndes, brings a fusion of art, science, and magic. What began as a hobby in 2010, turned into a bubble profession when the artist Blaise Ryndes received a magic kit for his 9th birthday. He quickly mastered all the tricks and longed for more. He convinced his father to take him to a magic shop in their hometown of Tampa, Florida. Blaise began to immerse himself in all things magic. He acquired new tricks, attended seminars and conventions. After about 9 months of practice and serious dedication, Blaise started to perform small magic shows for friends and family. It was so well received that he was hired on several occasions to do birthday parties for kids in the neighborhood.

Blaise’s professional career was beginning to blossom. As he began to incorporate more and more bubble effects into his act. The audience was more receptive to the bubble act, and he began to get bookings across the country for such notable clients as Disney, the Boston Children's Museum, The University of Florida, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, and many others.

When Blaise was 13 years old, he was invited by the producers of America’s Got Talent to do a private audition. In Season 13, he was flown out to Los Angeles for two days of taping and to perform in front of the celebrity judges. It was truly the experience of a lifetime! He received a standing ovation from the audience of around 3,000 people and made bubbles with Howie Mandel on stage. That segment aired nationally on NBC to an audience of millions!

That exposure has opened many doors for opportunity and Blaise continues his journey of exploration in the growth of his art form.

Now, you can see Blaise Ryndes and his bubble show on Nov. 5-6 at the Roswell, NM Convention Center.

Spheres Bubble Show tickets now on sale!

Tickets are now on sale for the Spheres Bubble Show, Nov. 5-6 at the Roswell Convention Center at HoldMyTicket.com.

There will be four shows over the weekend -- 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Nov 5 and Nov. 6 -- with each show running about 75 minutes.

Ticket prices are $15 for general admission and $50 for VIP. The VIP level includes two tickets, the chance to meet Ryndes and be photographed in a bubble created by Ryndes, plus the use of a raincoat during the show.

Note: VIP guests and some general admission guests in rows close to the stage will be exposed to nontoxic bubble and foam solution during the show. The solution will not stain clothing. Ponchos will be available for sale in the merchandise area prior to the show. For more information www.roswell-nm.gov