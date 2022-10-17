Witches and Fireballs

D Moreno

October brings spooky stories and haunted reads, tis the season to tell those scary tales of witches and ghosts. If you are a native New Mexican, then surely you grew up hearing many stories of the sorts. Especially stories of the witches (brujas). Witches have been a facet of the rich cultural traditions of New Mexico, going as far back to the ancient times of the Native Americans. The Native American traditions believed witches could send evil to a person and cause them disease. Known to use their powers for sinister purposes. There was a cave 50 miles north of Albuquerque, near Peña Blanca, that was thought to house and teach new witches, and the instructor was the devil himself! However, this supposed cave disappeared, and has never been found.

You may have grown up hearing stories about witches flying as fireballs, or maybe you have even witnessed the luminescent globes flitting swiftly between the trees of darkened forests or watched the balls of light bounce over the suspected witch’s home. Within my own family, there have been witnesses to this phenomenon. There is a story where there was a young man who was brave enough to follow the fireball into the foothills. When he almost fell upon it, the light suddenly turned into a vicious snarling dog, sprang on him, and then vanished when he got knocked to the ground. Witches were also known to turn into owls, perching on trees to watch their enemies below. One story goes how there perched on a tree the owl was watching two young men cut wood. One says to the other, “it’s her, the bruja Dolores la Penca spying on us.” He continued, “take a bullet from your pocket, carve a cross with your knife, load it in your rifle then quicky turn around and shoot that owl.” The young man did just as he was told and shot it straight through the eye. Back in Santa Fe, where the old woman witch Dolores lived, they found her sprawled out dead on her floor with a bullet wound through her eye. Similar stories have also been told of the owl getting hit through a wing and the next day finding the old women who lived down the road, thought to be a witch, with a wounded arm. These stories of witches (brujas) will forever be a part of New Mexico, after all, we are considered the Land of Enchantment.

Kutz, Jack. Mysteries & Miracles of New Mexico. Rhombus Publishing Co. 1988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8xZ0_0iaRDiAr00
A witchAdobe stock

