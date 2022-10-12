East Grand Plains and the schoolhouse

East Grand Plains- Roswell, NM

Today, it is a much different view but just a short distance east of Roswell, NM is where the dairies, and farmland of alfalfa, chili, pecan orchards and cornfields all lay. However, these same “East Grand Plains” as they are called were all once used by none other than Mr. John Chisum for his cattle to graze on. Yes, that same John Chisum we are all thinking of, the Lincoln County wars. Chisum loved the area, there he could look out to the grand plains, no trees in sight, only the low red hills east of the Pecos River.

The first documented settlers in the area were Mormons; but their stay was brief, leaving the area because of the Lincoln County war. Shortly thereafter a sheepherder by the name of Jim Miller settled in the area on the south side of the spring river and soon after, there were enough settlers in the area that a schoolhouse was built. In 1885 the school was built and was named “East Grand Plains School”, a quaint and humble one room building used to teach the children of varied ages in the area. By 1912, a new stucco schoolhouse was built with a bell tower to expand off the older school that had grown much too small to teach all the kids in the area. The new school had two classrooms, a porch, an entry hall, and two outhouses on the back of the school grounds. The bell, which was from the original school, was used to call students in from the playground. The schoolboys would have to at times climb the bell tower to pull the rope. As the community of farmers grew, a new school was built, which is the current school now. Where the gymnasium sits, is where the original schoolhouse was.

According to some who have gone to school there as kids, or custodians who have worked there, will tell you that the school is haunted. One story goes, there was a janitor who lived by the school and died there. Some of the custodial workers claimed they could hear kids playing and laughing in the hallways, and lights and water faucets would turn on after they were turned off. Where the gymnasium is located, there is a basement below the stage, some of these custodians claim that when working below footsteps can be heard walking down the basement.

Do these stories hold water? That would be for one to decide for themselves. Walking the area at night, does give you a feeling of being watched by some unknown presence, giving you chills down your spine. I would say as an observer, the place does have an energy you can’t explain. Is there a janitor who still walks the area, monitoring and caretaking the premises? Are there ghostly children who still play and roam the halls?

East Grand Plains, Roswell NM DMoreno