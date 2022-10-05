Alamogordo, NM

The Lodge and the legend of Rebecca

D Moreno

In 1890 the El Paso and Northeastern Railroad had arrived in the new founded town of Alamogordo and the railroad was intending to extend farther north. This would require more timber, so in 1898 a crew went into the Sacrament Mountains and discovered a summit to harvest the forest. The forest was vast and beautiful that they believed that it would be a great area to attract visitors. By 1899, the railroad would reach up to Cox Canyon, NM and then the visitors would journey the rest of the way to what is now Cloudcroft, about 13 miles. Cloudcroft New Mexico is in the heart of the Sacramento Mountains surrounded by rugged steep slopes and would become a popular destination. The original Cloudcroft Lodge, built in 1899, would become “one of the greatest summer resorts in the West.”

On June 19th, 1909, the Cloudcroft Silver Lining announced that the Lodge had succumbed to a fire. The fire was one of the greatest losses for Cloudcroft, however by 1911, the Lodge was rebuilt. The Lodge has entertained the likes of Judy Garland, Clark Gable, and Pancho Villa. In the 1930s the resort was managed by Conrad Hilton, who was raised in San Antonio, New Mexico.

There is a ghostly story that is associated with the famous Lodge. The legend of a beautiful lady named Rebecca. Rebecca was a chambermaid with striking blue eyes and flaming red hair. The story is that she disappeared after her lumberjack lover found her in the arms of another. There have been many of unexplained happenings at the Lodge, ashtrays slide across the tables, doors open and close for no apparent reason, furniture moves, and lights turn on and off by themselves. There have even been reported instances that fires have spontaneously ignited by themselves. Is this the work of Rebecca? It has been said that only the male guests who come to the Lodge, may see an apparition of a woman, or even feel a cool breeze brush against them. As some believe that this is spirit of Rebecca, who still wanders the halls in search of a new lover who might appreciate her flirtations and mischievous ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDftJ_0iLcctOD00
The Lodgegettyimages

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# New Mexico

Comments / 0

Published by

I write a variety of local, unique and historical articles. Military wife, Mother of two.

Roswell, NM
93 followers

More from D Moreno

Ruidoso, NM

Celebrate AspenFest in Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso New Mexico has always been a place to escape the desert heat and have a good time. Summers are for horseracing, winter for the skiing, but in Autumn the celebration of the changing seasons and the mountain cool crisp air.

Read full story
Georgia State

New Mexico's First African American Settlement

It was the late 1890’s, in the years after the Civil War, where racial edges and meanings were blurred, a Georgia man named Frank Boyer witnessed a white man kill a black barber for nicking him while shaving. The white man was eventually arrested and charged with murder, however during his trial he was acquitted by an all-white jury in less than 10 minutes. “After all,” they said, “he had been nicked twice.” Frank Boyer was in disbelief, as this had also infuriated black Georgians all over the state. Many had lived through the terror of slavery and the Civil War and were witnesses to all that was to follow. It was a stressful time and may had been one of the most dangerous times for the African Americans, as there was still the threat to keep them in social and political weakness. With the new segregation laws and more dangerously the social organization of the Ku Klux Klan, the South felt like a place that would never be safe.

Read full story
24 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!

What had started as a small gathering of balloon enthusiasts in 1972, has turned out to be one of the largest balloon events in the world, and undisputedly, the most photographed event. The gathering was only 13 balloons, and it was held in the parking lot of Coronado Center Mall in Albuquerque, NM. The following year 13 countries took part in the “First World Hot Air Balloon Championship”. You can say, “the rest is history”, and now hundreds of thousands of people visit the Fiesta and thousands more watch it live.

Read full story
Roswell, NM

The Eastern New Mexico State Fair is coming to town!

Every year every child waits for this moment, and once again it is that time again. The fair is coming to town! It all begins with a parade, a time-honored tradition when the community comes together to see the precession of decorated floats and marchers smiling and waving at the crowds down main street Roswell. This year the fair in Roswell, NM will be rather special; as it will be celebrating 100 years of nostalgic entertainment of rides, sideshows, games, exhibits and of course sweet cotton candy to fill the air.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy